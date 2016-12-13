FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for October, 2016

Zoe Bale, Brien McMahon

This AP Scholar has made High Honor Roll every quarter for four years, she has a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.31 and an unweighted cumulative GPA of 3.93.

She was a four-year member of the field hockey program, a co-captain of the junior varsity team as a sophomore, and a varsity starter for two years.

Zoe also volunteers for several organizations. She is a one-on-one tutor for the National Honor Society in addition to tutoring students in Japanese. As a CGS Ambassador she assists students with the difficult transition from middle school to high school, and she has also been a member of Best Buddies for two years.

Lindsay McEwan, Brien McMahon

Lindsay is ranked among the top five percent in her class with her 4.234 cumulative, weighted GPA and the National Honor Society member has made High Honor Roll all four years.

She was a three-year member of the girls soccer team and was a team captain.

Lindsay is one of Al’s Angels, a giving group which assembles gift baskets during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays for families dealing with financial hardship, rare blood diseases and domestic violence. And that is just one of several organizations she volunteers for.

Lindsay is also a peer mentor, a tutor, a member of Center for Youth Leadership which spreads awareness and educates people on topics such as child abuse, human trafficking, worker’s rights and dating violence.

Brendan Quinlan-Huertas, Brien McMahon

This senior High Honors student with the 3.37 cumulative GPA played for the varsity football team for the first time this fall and that became the fifth sports program he’s been involved with at McMahon.

He will be a team captain in basketball this winter, in the spring he will play lacrosse for the third year and he has also been a member of the school’s boys soccer and baseball teams as an underclassman.

Brendan received the Student of the Marking Period award in Honors Latin 3.

Ajax Diamandis, Brien McMahon

Ajax, an excellent distance runner for the cross country and track and field teams, has consistently achieved High Honors and has a 4.3 GPA.

He is a two-time captain for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams. He was runner-up at the State Open and sixth at the New England Championships in the 1,600-meter run, and he was also a Junior Olympics All-American in the 3,000 run.

Andrew Stueber, Darien

This senior captain and three-year starter has been one of the best offensive and defensive linemen in the state the last couple years for the powerhouse football program that took a two-year, 22-game winning streak into this year’s CIAC Class LL Football Playoffs. Andrew has already committed to play football at the University of Michigan next year.

And he also excels in the classroom, where he has a 3.65 GPA.

The postseason awards were numerous last year for Andrew when he helped Darien win the 50th and final FCIAC championship game and then the CIAC Class LL state championship. He made All-FCIAC First Team, the Class LL All-State Team, the Walter Camp All-Connecticut Team, the New Haven Register All-State Team, and the MSG Varsity All Tri-State Team.

Andrew is also a two-year starter for the boys basketball team.

He volunteers at Eco-Citizens Club and Safe Rides Darien and is a member of the DECA Business Club.

Leela Krishnan, Darien

This National Honor Society and National Science Honor Society member as a 4.02 GPA. She is also an Academic All-American.

Leela has played year-round field hockey for four years and was captain of the freshman team as well as playing in national tournaments with her FCU field hockey club team.

In addition to her studies and field hockey, Leela has coached for the Darien Field Hockey Youth Program, she is the treasurer for Support Our Soldiers, and belongs to DECA and competes in competitions.

Leela also volunteers for several organizations including Challenger Baseball and Person to Person.

Kristen Picard, Darien

This senior with a 4.1 GPA was a captain for the perennially-strong girls swimming and diving program who helped the Blue Wave win the CIAC Class L state championship.

Kristen is also a member of the successful softball team and she will again be a team captain during the spring.

Her many awards include: National Honor Society National Merit Scholarship Competition semifinalist, St. Lawrence Book Award, third place in the Behavioral Science Category at the 2015 Citizenship SCSEF Science Fair.

Kristen also excels with her creativity as her artwork has been displayed at Norwalk Community College and in Greenwich’s Bruce Museum for the iCreate exhibit.

She has been a Safe Rides Darien volunteer and is a Safe Rides Officer for this 2016-17 school year, she’s also a Link Leader at DHS and has volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club in Stamford.

Leigh Harrison, Darien

This senior and member of the National Honor Society is a leader who excels in the pool and in the classroom,. She was elected by her teammates to be a senior captain for Darien’s outstanding girls swimming and diving team which won the state Class L championship.

Leigh placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the CIAC State Open and was a member last year’s 200 medley relay team which set the new school and state Class L record.

She has a 4.2 cumulative GPA while taking courses such as AP U.S. History, AP Chemistry, American Literature Honors, Spanish 4 Honors, Pre-Calculus Honors, Chemistry Honors, Algebra 2 Honors, World Studies Honors, AP Literature and Composition, Honors Physics and several more challenging courses.

Leigh is also a member of the National Spanish Honors Society. She was chosen by teachers to represent Darien High School at the 2015 U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad.

She also gives back to her community. Leigh worked as a youth leader and Sunday School teacher for about 30 children aged 6-10 at St. Paul’s Church of Darien. She also taught tennis, tutored and mentored inner-city youth toward athletic and academic improvement for the Norwalk Grassroots Tennis program.

Leah Sarkisian, Danbury

In addition to being a member of the girls soccer program, Leah is also one of the state’s top track and field athletes in her events.

She has made Distinguished Honor Roll every semester and maintains a 4.602 GPA. She was ranked fourth in her class as a freshman and as a sophomore she was fifth in her class.

Leah received the Junior Varsity Sportsmanship Award when she was a freshman and as a sophomore she received the Players’ Award. She has made All-State and All-FCIAC three times in track and twice she has been All-New England.

During the past two summers Leah has helped rebuild homes for the Appalachia Service Program.

Leah Schwartz, Westhill

Leah is a brilliant student – a National Honor Society member with a 4.0 unweighted GPA and a 4.8950 weighted GPA.

She has been on the girls varsity swimming and diving team all four years and during these last two years she has been a finalist at many FCIAC and state championship meets.

Leah has been captain of the school’s Debate and Mock Trial teams the last couple years and last year she was a state semifinalist in the Connecticut Mock Trial. She is also a recipient of the Harvard Book Award and the AP Scholar with Distinction Award.

Blake Newcomer, Westhill

This starting quarterback and two-year captain on the football team ranks 97th out of his class of 513 students with his unweighted GPA of 513, he ranks 71st in is class with a weighted GPA of 4.2, and he scored 1,290 points out of 1,600 on his SAT.

Blake has taken many challenging courses such as Honors English his first two years, Honors U.S. History his first three years, more recently Honors Geometry, Algebra 2, Pre-Calculas, Honros Biology and Chemistry, AP World History, AP Physics I, AP Psychology and AP English Language, and currently AP Government, AP Literature and AP Computer Science Principles.

He is proud to be a very active member of Best Buddies, the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (as stated on the website). Blake and the other members of his chapter do many things to interact with their buddies, including holiday parties, going to movies and playing basketball with them.

Blake is also on the baseball team and he played for the basketball program his first two seasons until he decided to free up more time in the winter to focus on his other two sports and extracurricular activities.

Christopher Martenson, Staples

This junior has earned First Honors every quarter of his high school career and compiled a 3.9 cumulative GPA.

Christopher was selected to the FCIAC All-West Boys Soccer Team this year, he’s been a captain for the Everton America NPL 2000 team and he currently plays for Everton FC Westchester. He also traveled to Northern Ireland to play in the Foyle Cup with the Everton America/Everton FC Westchester 1999 team.

Christopher participates in the Service League of Boys (SLOBs) and engineering clubs at Staples.

In partnership with Save the Sound, Christopher helped organize cleanup of the Saugatuck River, and with Experience Mission he has worked with Sudanese and Somali refugees in Portland, Maine, and with environmental farming projects in Cuba.

Ryan Fitton, Staples

Ryan has been one of the state’s best football players the last few years and the senior captain was successfully recruited by the University of Connecticut to play tight end for the Huskies.

UConn is getting the total package in this young man as he is also an excellent student, having earned first and second Honors and achieved a 3.31 GPA.

This four-year starter earned All-State and All-FCIAC honors during his sophomore and junior years and more postseason awards should be forthcoming.

Ryan is not too shabby in baseball either. He hurled a no-hitter on April 23, 2015 to earn a selection on the All-FCIAC Central Team as a sophomore and last year as a junior he made All-FCIAC West Team.

Zakeer Ahmad, Staples

This senior, who was the 2016 Connecticut Cross Country Runner of the Year, also excels in the classroom.

He has a 3.66 GPA on a 4.0 scale and a 3.88 GPA on a 5.0 scale while taking plenty of demanding AP courses such as Macro/Microeconomics, Statistics, English Language, Physics C, Calculus AB, European History and U.S. Government. He will attend the University of Pennsylvania.

The team captain finished first in the FCIAC, state Class LL and State Open championship meets and then placed third at the New England Championships to lead his Wreckers to team titles at all four of those postseason championship meets.

Zakeer has also had other victories and placed very high in cross country and track and field championship meets in previous years and he has already been elected team captain for the upcoming indoor and outdoor track seasons.

He is a certified lifeguard, has been a certified soccer referee for the Westport Soccer Association since 2013, he works for the Westport Road Runners Summer Series and the Westport Parks and Recreation’s youth track program.

Zakeer was an intern at Vestrum Health during the summers of 2014 and ’15, and he also attended the National Outdoor Leadership School in the summer of 2014.

Brookelyn Conte, Westhill

This National Honor Society Member ranks fifth out of the 506 students in her Class of 2017 with her 3.976 GPA and her 4.591 weighted GPA has her ranked 29th in her class.

Brookelyn is also a member of the World Language Honor Society and a recipient of the Marist College Junior Award.

She is a solid midfielder/forward for the field hockey team, having previously been selected the team MVP for her junior class and also the junior varsity team MVP when she was a sophomore. Brookelyn has also earned several awards through her career with Westhill’s girls lacrosse program and is currently a member of the school’s girls ice hockey team.

Brookelyn is also an excellent swimmer who instructs stroke technique and race performance feedback to young swimmers. She is a lifeguard for the Country Club of Darien. She’s been a member of the Roxbury swim and polo teams from grades 6-12.

Brookelyn is a peer mentor and she volunteers for several more community organizations, including Guding Eyes for the Blind, Future Farmers of America and Puppy Socializer to help puppies learn to socialize properly.

Emma Jelliffe, Westhill

Emma is the top-ranked student in her class of 506 students with her unweighted GPA of 4.0 and she is ranked sixth with her weighted GPA of 4.915. She is a National Honor Society member who received the Williams Book Award and a member of the SAT 700/ACT Stars Club.

She was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in field hockey in 2015, she was team captain this fall, she is a member of the varsity ski team and last spring she was the team MVP in girls lacrosse.

Emma has diverse interests and is involved with many extracurricular activities and charitable organizations. She is a certified Red Cross lifeguard with CPR training.

She has also received the Academic Excellence Award, the Star Member Chapter Award, and finished in first place at the Connecticut State Job Interview Career Development Event.

Emma also worked on construction of homes in La Plant, South Dakota and she developed and executed activities for children aged 3-16. She is treasurer of the Stamford Regional FFA Chapter, a member of the Stamford Regional Agriscience and Technology Program and a Freshman Peer Mentor.

Cheyenne Antoine, Trinity Catholic

This National Honor Society member has consistently achieved High Honor Roll along with Honors with Distinction Achievement throughout her high school career.

Cheyenne also has strong leadership skills as she was a tri-captain for the girls volleyball team and was elected Executive President for this 2016-17 school year.

As a freshman and sophomore she was awarded the William Nayden Memorial Scholarship and she also received the Mickey Lione Jr. Award for Youth Excellence during her sophomore year.

Cheyenne achieved the Highest Average in Strategic Reading and Writing during her freshman year and last spring as a junior she achieved Highest Average in U.S. History.

Rachel Ranien, Norwalk

Rachel was the team MVP this fall in her first year of running cross country after having been a member of Norwalk’s girls swimming and diving team her first three years. She also was on the outdoor track and field team her first three years.

She has earned High Honors all four years at Norwalk High and is a National Honor Society member with a cumulative GPA of 3.9.

Rachel is also a CAPT Master and president of the Italian Club.

Juliane Alfen, Norwalk

This senior has been a vital distance runner every season of every year since her first freshman season as a member of the girls cross country and girls track and field teams. She has a wide range of racing distances, the lengthy cross country races and also the 800-meter, 1,000 and mile events during the track seasons.

Where she really excels is in the classroom, as she is ranked second in her class with a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.4048. Juliane is an AP Scholar with Honor, having received top scores on her AP Psychology, AP U.S. History, AP Government and AP English Composition exams. She currently takes five AP classes.

Juliane is first chair viola in the Norwalk High School Principal Orchestra and she is President of Student Government.

She also volunteers for B.R.O.W.N. (Bears Reaching Out Within Norwalk), Safe Rides, and the National Honor Society. Juliane has had a part-time job since her freshman year and she is also involved in her church choir.

Caitlin Thibault, Norwalk

Caitlin has a 3.9 GPA, having made Honor Roll all four years since her freshman year.

She’s been a four-year member of the girls varsity soccer team and has also been a member of the girls lacrosse and girls track and field programs.

Caitlin was selected the Norwalk High School November 2015 Student of the Month, and she was also recipient of the Norwalk High School Integrity Award, Outstanding Achievements in Physical Education and Outstanding Achievements in Algebra.

She also volunteers for several community organizations such as The Soup Kitchen in Bridgeport, the Youth Group Breakfast with Characters at Assumption Church in Westport, the World Language Tutorng Program and Campus Cleanup at NHS.

Amanda Beckwith, Norwalk

Amanda was elected team captain during this senior year and her third year as a member of the girls volleyball team.

She has a 3.7 GPA and has been a National Honor Society member during her junior and senior years.

Amanda is now a member of the girls varsity basketball team.

Ashley Andino, Bridgeport Central

Ashley is a member of the National Honor Society who has a 3.83 GPA and is ranked 10th out of 127 in her class. She received High Honors as a junior and during the first quarter of her senior year and the Outstanding Student Recognition Award for ECE English 1011.

She is also a versatile athlete and team leader, having been named captain for the girls volleyball, cheerleading and softball teams. She earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in volleyball and as a three-year captain in softball she has been team MVP, All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and All-FCIAC Second Team.

Micaela Lew, Greenwich

This senior captain of the girls volleyball team has been an Honor Roll student every year since her freshman year and is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Math National Honor Society.

Micaela was a three-year member of the girls volleyball team and during this past senior year she made the All-FCIAC Third Team and was also selected to play in the Connecticut All-Star Game.

Sarah Commaroto, Greenwich

This National Honor Society member has a 4.9 GPA and been a recipient of many distinguished academic awards.

Sarah is also a member of the National Honor Spanish Society, National Honor Science Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Spanish VI Honors Award and a recipient of the Mount Holyoke Book Award along with several other awards in subjects including Chemistry, English, Social Studies, Math, Science and French.

She is also a valuable member of the perennially-strong girls swimming and diving program which won state Class LL and State Open championships recently. Sarah is also on Greenwich’s girls varsity water polo team, she has been a member of the Chelsea Piers Swim team, and the swim team and water polo team at Burning Tree Country Club.

Sarah is involved in many extracurricular activities, including writing for The Beak student newspaper, and she volunteers for several community organizations.

William Yin, Greenwich

William is quite the diversified young man – a runner for the boys cross country team, a brilliant student and an accomplished musician.

He has a 5.0 weighted GPA on a 4.0 scale, has scored 36 on the ACT, and has won or placed very high in several prominent state, regional and national Mathematics competitions. He placed first at the Connecticut State Association of Math Leagues event in 2015 and ’16 and in both of these last two years he qualified for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination. He also won three consecutive Fairfield County Math League events from 2014-16.

William has played the French Horn, Mellophone, Jazz Piano and Flute in several Band and Jazz Ensemble shows.

Daniel Buthorn, Ridgefield

This senior captain has been a four-year starter at right back for the boys soccer team and he has earned High Honors for 12 consecutive quarters to achieve a 3.625 unweighted GPA and a 3.975 weighted GPA.

Dan, who has received the Best Student Award in Biology, is currently enrolled in three AP classes and one Honors class. He is also on the boys track and field teams for both the indoor and outdoor seasons and he is a DECA member.

Dan gives his time to several community organizations, including being a member of the locally-organized service project that travels each summer to Appalachia to help rebuild houses for underprivileged families.

Natalie Silver, Ridgefield

Natalie has a 4.214 GPA and has made High Honor Roll every quarter.

She has also been a valuable member as a three-year starter for the field hockey team, having been selected to the FCIAC All-West Team this year and FCIAC Honorable Mention last year.

Natalie also volunteers for her community as a Role Model Mentor, a member of Club Comfort and as a volunteer coach for Ridgefield Youth Field Hockey.

Katie Pieterse, Ridgefield

This junior has been a vital member of the field hockey team since she’s been an underclassman and she is also been a member of the school’s girls lacrosse and girls outdoor track and field teams.

Katie was named the team’s Outstanding Offensive Player, she was selected to the All-FCIAC Team and All-State Second Team and to play in the Connecticut Junior Select game this year. Last year she made the All-FCIAC West Team and received the team’s Outstanding Underclassman Award.

She also happens to excel with her studies, having earned High Honors during her underclassman years and gotten her GPA up to 4.286. Katie earned academic recognition as a sophomore in Geometry, Earth Science Honors, Spanish II, Physical Education and National Spanish Exam Silver, and as a sophomore she earned academic recognition in English II Honors, Physical Education, Oceanography, and National Spanish Exam Honorable Mention.

Katie is a coach for Ridgefield Youth Hockey, among many community organizations she volunteers for.

Julia McSpedon, Ridgefield

Julia has an unweighted GPA of 4.321, having earned High Honors all four quarters during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years. As a freshman she earned awards in Spanish and Physical Education.

She was a starter at left defense for the field hockey. Julia made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a junior and received the Tiger Pride Award as a freshman. She is also a member of the girls indoor track and field, and softball teams.

Julia is a longtime member of the National Charity League and Girl Scouts along with volunteering for several other organizations and youth groups.

She also excels in Irish Dance and annually performs at nursing homes during holiday tours.

Dylan Annunziato, Fairfield Warde

This senior offensive and defensive lineman excels on the gridiron and in the classroom and he enjoys leading physics class and solving complex math and science problems.

Dylan was a three-year starter on both sides of the lines of scrimmage and was named the Outstanding Junior for the Mustangs.

The National Honor Society member made Honors/Headmasters every marking period since his freshman year and he has a 4.012 GPA with a challenging course load which included Honors classes and AP Statistics as a junior.

Dylan received the FWHS Scholar Award in Science this past June, the Excellence in Math Award in June of 2015, and the school’s Scholar Award in Business Education (Computer Science) and Math in June of 2014.

He has also been the Fairfield Rugby Club’s starting prop for three years and is a prominent member of the WAR (Warde Athletic Responsible) organization which promotes good behavior for student-athletes and the athletic department and organizes clinics which encourage youngsters to participate in sports.

Erin Scheller, Fairfield Warde

This junior, a member of the varsity cheerleading team since 2014, has a cumulative GPA of 4.4 and has been on the Headmaster’s List for all three years of high school.

During the 2015-16 season Erin was a member of the All-FCIAC Cheerleading Team, and has been named an NCA All-American Cheerleader since her sophomore year. She has been nominated to be an All-State cheerleader every year since she was a freshman.

Erin has been a Teen Volunteer at the Fairfield Public Library since 2015. She was Head of Communications for her National Charity League class during the 2014-15 school year. Erin is currently a member of Warde’s Key Club.

She has volunteered for several community organizations such as Relay for Life, Operation Hope, Fairfield Earth Day Celebration and Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope-Cancer Care.

Brooke Powning, Fairfield Warde

This junior cheerleader has a 4.37 GPA and was elected vice president of her Class of 2018.

She is an Honor Roll student presently on the Headmaster’s List and a member of the French Honor Society.

Brook is also involved in many extracurricular activities and community volunteer organizations. She works with The County Assemblies Charities of Fairfield County, the Merkaz Hebrew High School Regional Program, and she is a Student Ambassador and a Key Club member.

Amanda Lopez, St. Joseph

Amanda has made Honor Roll for all of her first three years of high school while taking mostly Honors and AP courses.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society and a recipient of the Presidential Academic Award during her freshman and junior years. She was one of seven St. Joseph student-athletes selected to participate in the CIAC Sportsmanship Conference.

Amanda is a diver for St. Joseph’s girls swimming and diving team and in the spring she is a starting midfielder for the girls lacrosse team.

She is involved in several community activities. Amanda created and organized a “Sticks 4 Kids” donation drive to collect lacrosse sticks to give to disadvantaged youngsters. She tutors youngsters at St. James School, her former elementary school, she volunteers for many events at the YMCA and is also a member of SADD.