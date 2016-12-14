FCIAC football to retain two-division format for 2017-18 seasons

The competitively balanced football schedule proposal failed to receive the nine votes necessary for adoption by the FCIAC. Eight of our member schools were in favor of this concept and nine were opposed.
Therefore, we will continue to use the two division format for 2017 and 2018 with Bridgeport Central moving to the Western division.
The league will implement two changes to the divisional format that will create more competitive balance. Ridgefield and Danbury will switch divisions giving both divisions four of the top eight schools based on winning percentage from the past two seasons.
The league has periodically moved teams from one division to the other to maintain equitable schedules. A cross divisional game will also be scheduled using a winning percentage formula. These match ups will be adjusted based on existing Thanksgiving match-ups, the need to rotate off of this year’s cross over games and the requirement of Stamford and Trinity playing each other for the city championship.
The football schedules for 2017 and 2018 will require half of the teams in our league to fill bye dates. This may prove to be quite challenging based on the consolidation of leagues around the state.
The JV and Freshman schedules will be modified for as many games as possible to create competitive balance. Because schools with struggling programs will have more opportunities for success we believe this action will help retain players and create competitive situations for the schools with historically stronger programs.
The concept of competitive balance has importance for all our member schools. The league plans to continue researching scheduling and other options for creating positive experiences for all student-athletes.
The 2017 schedule is now being finalized with balancing home and away games and will be released either today or tomorrow.