Girls Basketball – Darien 57, New Canaan 24

NC 4-12-5-3 = 24
D 21-13-9-14 = 57
New Canaan: Emma Garner 0 0-2 0 Karlie Bucci 3 1-1 7 Campbell Armstrong 5 2-4 14 Jane Charlton 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 4-9 24.
Darien: Ashley Humphrey 7 1-1 18 Gwen Dolce 1 2-2 4 Lindsay Dimonekas 0 0-0 0 Rachel Stobbie 0 0-0 0 Katie Ramsay 7 2-2 16 Chrissie Fiore 4 1-2 9 Megan Hobbs 2 0-0 5 Hailey King 1 0-0 3 Hassana Arbubakrr 1 0-0 2 Caroline Krueger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-7 57.
3-pointers: D. — Humphrey 3, King 1, Hobbs 1. NC. — Armstrong 2.
Highlights: D — Humphrey 4 assists, 8 steals, 3 rebs. Ramsay 6 rebs, 3 steals. Fiore 11 rebs. Hobbs 6 rebs, 2 steals. King 3 assists, 1 steal.