Girls Basketball – Darien 57, New Canaan 24

Posted by FCIAC on December 14, 2016

NC 4-12-5-3 = 24

D 21-13-9-14 = 57

New Canaan: Emma Garner 0 0-2 0 Karlie Bucci 3 1-1 7 Campbell Armstrong 5 2-4 14 Jane Charlton 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 4-9 24.

Darien: Ashley Humphrey 7 1-1 18 Gwen Dolce 1 2-2 4 Lindsay Dimonekas 0 0-0 0 Rachel Stobbie 0 0-0 0 Katie Ramsay 7 2-2 16 Chrissie Fiore 4 1-2 9 Megan Hobbs 2 0-0 5 Hailey King 1 0-0 3  Hassana Arbubakrr 1 0-0 2 Caroline Krueger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-7 57.

3-pointers: D. — Humphrey 3, King 1, Hobbs 1.  NC. — Armstrong 2.

Highlights: D —  Humphrey 4 assists, 8 steals, 3 rebs. Ramsay 6 rebs, 3 steals.  Fiore 11 rebs.  Hobbs 6 rebs, 2 steals.  King 3 assists, 1 steal.

