Watch an ice hockey twinbill on HAN today: New Canaan vs. NDWH; Darien vs. Hamden

The HAN Network will kick off its winter sports coverage with a knockout boys hockey doubleheader as four of the state’s top 10 teams square off Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, at the Darien Ice House.

First up will be the New Canaan Rams vs. the Notre Dame-West Haven Green Knights at 3:50 p.m., followed by the defending state champion Darien Blue Wave vs. the Hamden Green Dragons at 6 p.m.

Both games will be available at NCAdvertiser.com, FCIAC.net, han.network, and darientimes.com, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). You can also watch it on the HAN Network mobile app available at han.network.

All four teams are ranked in the top 10 of Hockey Night in Boston’s Connecticut Division I preseason poll.

Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 2, with Hamden at No. 4, New Canaan at No. 6, and Darien at No. 7.

Fairfield Prep topped the poll at No. 1, with Ridgefield at No. 3 and Xavier at No. 5. The final three spots went to No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield, No. 9 Northwest Catholic and No. 10 Greenwich.

New Canaan was 10-10 during the regular season last year, but lost two playoff games and finished 10-12 overall. Notre Dame, meanwhile, was 15-7-1 and reached the CIAC DIv. I semifinals.

The two teams also met on opening day last year, with the Knights winning, 4-2, at Bennett Rink in West Haven.

Darien won the state Div. I championships last winter, finishing 21-4 overall. Hamden was 9-12, but reached the Div. I semifinals.

Darien blanked Hamden, 6-0, on opening day last year.