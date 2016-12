First Period

NC – Tyler Hill, unassisted, 3:38

NDWH – Matthew Ciaburro, assisted by Kevin Millea, 10:53

Second Period

ND – Matthew Ciaburro, assisted by Vincent Paolillo and Gregory Caturano, 3:08

NC – Drew Morris, assisted by Anton Adding, 4:52

NC – George McMahon, assisted by Tyler Hill and Anton Adding (power play), 13:59

Third Period

NC – Tyler Hill, assisted by Harry Gelnaw and Drew Morris, 12:58

Saves

NDWH – Liam Connell 24

NC – Peter Windas 20

Shots

NDWH – 22

NC – 28