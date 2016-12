First Period

S – Tyler Jackson, assisted by Dayton Allderidge, 2:08

S – Jake Festa, 4:37

Second Period

TC – Quinn Thompson, assisted by #20, 1:11

TC – Jake Levato, 14:38

Third Period

TC – Will Schaner, assisted by 17 and 18, 4:17

TC – Kyle Bernard, 10:00

TC – Connor Scanlon, 12:36