Boys Ice Hockey – Wilton 4, Newtown 3 (OT)

Posted by FCIAC on December 19, 2016

John Fung scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining in overtime

Wilton Scoring

Alex Biegen – 1 goal, 1 assist

Peter Koch – 1 goal, 1 assist

John Fung – 1 goal

Brandon Jonsson – 1 goal

Wilton Goalie

Chris Randolph – 34 saves

FCIAC

FCIAC

