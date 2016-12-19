Boys Ice Hockey – Wilton 4, Newtown 3 (OT)

John Fung scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining in overtime
Wilton Scoring
Alex Biegen – 1 goal, 1 assist
Peter Koch – 1 goal, 1 assist
John Fung – 1 goal
Brandon Jonsson – 1 goal
Wilton Goalie
Chris Randolph – 34 saves
