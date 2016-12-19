FCIAC Boys Hockey Roundup: League teams skate to 8-2 on first weekend

Four of this weekend’s games involved eight of the teams which are ranked in the top 10 of Hockey Night In Boston’s Connecticut Division I preseason poll.

In those match-ups, FCIAC teams split, with New Canaan and Ridgefield both picking up victories, and defending state champion Darien and defending FCIAC champion Greenwich both losing.

The HAN Network opened its winter sports coverage with a doubleheader from Darien Ice House.

In the opener, No. 6 New Canaan doubled up No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven, 4-2. Notre Dame led 2-1 early in the second period, but the Rams went on a 3-0 run the rest of the way with goals from Drew Morris, George McMahon and Tyler Hill. Hill finished with a pair of goals, Anton Adding had two assists and goalie Peter Windas made 20 saves.

To watch the New Canaan-NDWH game on demand, click here.

In the nightcap, No. 7 Darien had a rough start to its season as the Wave was bowled over by the No. 4 Green Dragons of Hamden, 7-2.

Hamden led 4-0 before Darien got on the board in the second period, and the Dragons responded with the next three goals.

Jake Blackwell notched a hat trick for the Dragons, while Darien’s goals were scored by Henry Congdon and Max Romeyn.

To watch the Darien-Hamden game on demand, click here.

The Greenwich Cardinals, No. 10 in the HNIB poll, had one slip away against No. 5 Xavier, as the Falcons rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third quarter and won, 5-4, at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink.

Aden Hotchkiss scored to tie the game 4-4 with 2:57 remaining, and Austin Reid followed with the winner with 1:21 to play.

Greenwich had two goals from Alex Mozian and one each from Trevor Disbennett and Akira Dunham.

No. 3 Ridgefield’s game against top-ranked Fairfield Prep was delayed a day due to Saturday’s snow, but it was well worth the wait as the Tigers won, 2-1, in overtime Sunday at the Wonderland of Ice.

Goalie Sean Keegans had a huge night for Ridgefield, racking up 38 saves, while Jack McGeary scored the game-winning goal in OT.

The win stretched the Tigers’ unbeaten streak against Prep to three games at 2-0-1.

Overall for the weekend, FCIAC teams were 8-2.

Wilton scored a dramatic 4-3 victory over Newtown in its opener on Sunday, with John Fung netting the winner with three minutes remaining in overtime.

Matt Mocker scored two goals and dished out an assist as the Trumbull Eagles topped Watertown/Pomperaug, 5-2, on Saturday. Trumbull is ranked No. 10 in HNIB’s Div. 2 preseason poll.

The Fairfield co-op team kicked off its winter with a 5-0 shutout of the Daniel Hand Tigers.

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders bumped Sheehan, 5-2, in their opener, the Norwalk/McMahan co-op romped past Joel Barlow, 6-1, and the Staples/Weston/Shelton co-op defeated Branford, 4-3.

Here’s the full scoreboard for the weekend and a few story links.

Saturday, Dec. 17

New Canaan 4, Notre Dame-West Haven 2

Hamden 7, Darien 2

Xavier 5, Greenwich 4

Norwalk/McMahon 6, Joel Barlow 1

Staples/Weston/Shelton 4, Branford 3

Trinity Catholic 5, Sheehan 2

Trumbull 5, Watertown/Pomperaug 2

Fairfield 5, Daniel Hand 0

Sunday, Dec. 18

Ridgefield 2, Fairfield Prep 1 (OT)

Wilton 4, Newtown 3 (OT)

The upcoming schedule has a few big games on tap, including a pair on Monday night.

Monday, Dec. 19

Masuk vs. Norwalk/McMahon at Vets Park South, 3 p.m.

Greenwich vs. St. Joseph at The Rinks at Shelton, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Milford vs. Trumbull at The Rinks at Shelton, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield Prep vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, 5:50 p.m.

NFL vs. Staples/Weston/Shelton at Milford Ice Pavilion, 6 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Branford at Northford Ice Pavilion, 6:15 p.m.

KLHT vs. Westhill/Stamford at Terry Conners Rink, 6:20 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Xavier at Wesleyan University, 7 p.m.

New Canaan vs. Hamden at Lou Astorino Ice Rink,7 p.m.

Wilton vs. East Haven at DiLungo Rink, 8 p.m.