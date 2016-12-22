Watch Greenwich vs. Stamford/Westhill/Staples girls hockey on HAN Network today

The Greenwich Cardinals will take on the Stamford/Westhill/Staples team as FCIAC girls ice hockey is featured on the HAN Network Thursday at 6:50 p.m. from Terry Conners Rink in Stamford.

The game will be available live at FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). You can also watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Cardinals are unbeaten through three games, although only one of those decisions resulted in a victory. They tied the Green Dragons of Hamden, 1-1, on opening day, and finished knotted up with East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor, 2-2, up in Newington last Friday.

The deadlock with East Catholic was a solid result, coming against a team which lost just four games and finished as the state runner-up last winter.

Greenwich broke into the winner’s circle with an 8-0 shutout of Ridgefield/Danbury at Hamill Rink on Tuesday. The Cards scored five goals in the first period and peppered the Ridgefield net with 40 shots.

Seven Cardinals scored, including Grace Fahey, who had two goals, and Riley Ellsworth, who had a goal and two assists.

The SWS team, which is coming off a great year in which it had a regular-season record of 12-8, has dropped its first two games to Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 5-1, and Notre Dame-Fairfield/Foran 6-4.