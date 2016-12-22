FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Boys Swimming & Diving – Greenwich 146, Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe co-op 37

Posted by FCIAC on December 22, 2016 in All Highlights, Boys Swimming, Highlights ·

First Place Results:

200 yd Medley Relay: Greenwich (Matt Li, Aedan Lewis, Patrick Clisham, Conrad Moss) 1:41.35

200 yd Freestyle:  Andres Ruh, Greenwich 1:53.06

200 yd Individual Medley: Aedan Lewis, Greenwich 201.31

50 yd Freestyle: Conrad Moss, Greenwich 23.05

One Meter Diving:  Justin Sodokoff, Greenwich 302.92

100 yd Butterfly: Patrick Clisham, Greenwich 53.69

100 yd Freestyle: Aedan Lewis Greenwich 49.61

500 yd Freestyle: Jes Bollman, Fairfield 5:13.90

200 yd Freestyle Relay: Greenwich (Aedan Lewis, Stephan Todorovic, Brian O’Leary, Conrad Moss) 1:35.78

100 yd Backstroke: Tommy Lewis, Greenwich 58.45

100 yd Breaststroke: Ryan Lynch, Greenwich 1:04.42

400 yd Freestyle Relay: Greenwich (Patrick Clisham, Stephan Todorovic, Patrick King, Andres Ruh) 3:31.11

Previous Post Watch Greenwich vs. Stamford/Westhill/Staples girls hockey on HAN Network today Next Post Girls Ice Hockey - New Canaan 5, Fairfield 1
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress