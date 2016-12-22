Boys Swimming & Diving – Greenwich 146, Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe co-op 37

First Place Results:
200 yd Medley Relay: Greenwich (Matt Li, Aedan Lewis, Patrick Clisham, Conrad Moss) 1:41.35
200 yd Freestyle: Andres Ruh, Greenwich 1:53.06
200 yd Individual Medley: Aedan Lewis, Greenwich 201.31
50 yd Freestyle: Conrad Moss, Greenwich 23.05
One Meter Diving: Justin Sodokoff, Greenwich 302.92
100 yd Butterfly: Patrick Clisham, Greenwich 53.69
100 yd Freestyle: Aedan Lewis Greenwich 49.61
500 yd Freestyle: Jes Bollman, Fairfield 5:13.90
200 yd Freestyle Relay: Greenwich (Aedan Lewis, Stephan Todorovic, Brian O’Leary, Conrad Moss) 1:35.78
100 yd Backstroke: Tommy Lewis, Greenwich 58.45
100 yd Breaststroke: Ryan Lynch, Greenwich 1:04.42
400 yd Freestyle Relay: Greenwich (Patrick Clisham, Stephan Todorovic, Patrick King, Andres Ruh) 3:31.11