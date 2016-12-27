Warde boys basketball advances to final of Fairfield Prep Holiday Tournament

Four players scored in double digits as the Fairfield-Warde Mustangs defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield, 71-54, in the first round of the Fairfield Prep Holiday Tournament on Monday.

The game was close through three quarters, as the Mustangs led the Lancers, 45-43, but Warde blew it open with a 26-11 fourth quarter. Sean Conway scored a game-best 25 points, followed by Antonio Brancato with 13, Giacomo Brancato with 11, and J.J. Conway with 10.

In the second game of the tournament, the Ludlowe Falcons fell to the host Jesuits, 60-59. Ty Stapleton led the Falcons with 21 points.

Ludlowe (2-2) will face Notre Dame-Fairfield (1-1) in the consolation game at 6 p.m., Tuesday, with Warde (4-0) and Fairfield Prep (1-1) squaring off for the championship at 8 p.m.

Warde is off to a fantastic start this season, averaging nearly 80 points per game, and beating its first four opponents by at least 17 points. The Mustangs defeated Pomperaug 77-46, New Milford 85-68, and Norwalk 86-46, before Monday’s win.

