Watch Norwalk Holiday Basketball Tourney Wednesday on HAN Network

City rivals Norwalk and Brien McMahon will meet for the Norwalk Holiday Tournament championship on Wednesday and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

Both teams won their first-round games on Tuesday, when the McMahon Senators rolled over the Joel Barlow Falcons, 61-47, and the Norwalk Bears edged Capital Prep, 72-71.

The HAN Network’s coverage of the tournament will begin at 4 p.m., when Barlow and Capital Prep tip off in the consolation game. The final between Norwalk and Brien McMahon will start at 6 p.m.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). You can also watch it on the HAN Network mobile app available at han.network.

McMahon is 2-0, having beaten Stratford and Joel Barlow. Senior Eric Day had a huge game against Barlow, racking up 26 points, while senior co-captain Aaron McKeithan had 11.

• Read the story on that game from the Norwalk Hour’s Steve Geoghegan here

Norwalk has opened the 2016-17 season with a 3-1 record, with its only loss coming to FCIAC contender Warde last week. The Bears beat Kaynor Tech and Newtown in their first two games.

Norwalk trailed Capital Prep 69-62 late in Tuesday’s game, but the Bears closed with a 10-2 run to get the one-point victory. Senior Kerry Alcena led the scoring with 15 points, junior Conner Mastropietro and senior Peter Kotulsky had 13 points apiece, and senior Armani Sawyer scored 12 points.

• Read the story on Norwalk’s win from the Norwalk Hour’s John Nash here