McMahon tops Norwalk for Holiday Tournament championship (Watch on demand)

The Brien McMahon Senators won a city battle with the Norwalk Bears, 71-46, to capture the Norwalk Holiday Tournament championship Wednesday at NHS.

McMahon led 16-15 after one quarter and blew it open by outscoring the Bears 40-20 over the next two frames.

The game was carried live by the HAN Network and you can watch it on demand here.

Eric Day, who was named the tournament’s MVP, led the Senators with 15 points in the final and scored 41 in two tournament games. Matt Saint-Louis added 12 points to the scoring, and Saikwon Williams had 10 points. Kerry Alcena scored 17 points to lead Norwalk.

Brien McMahon remained undefeated this season at 3-0, while Norwalk fell to 3-2.

• For the story from The Hour’s John Nash, click here

Norwalk Holiday Tournament Scoreboard

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – First Round

Brien McMahon 61, Joel Barlow 47

Norwalk 72, Capital Prep 71

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Consolation: Joel Barlow 65, Capital Prep 34

Championship: Brien McMahon 71, Norwalk 46