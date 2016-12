• Wilton’s Matt Kronenberg was named the tournament MVP

• Wilton’s Drew Connolly and Staples’ Justin Seidman were named to the All-Tournament team

Wilton Highlights

Scott Cunningham – 21 pts

Drew Connolly – 13 pts

Matt Kronenberg – 12 pts

Sean Breslin – 8 pts

Jack Wood – 7 pts

Kyle Shifrin – 6 pts

Staples Highlights

Justin Seidman – 23 pts

Sean Pritchett – 16 pts