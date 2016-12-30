Wilton basketball topples Staples to win Holiday Tournament crown

The Wilton Warriors took a 24-point lead in the first half and cruised to an 81-62 win over the Staples Wreckers to win the Staples’ Holiday Tournament championship on Thursday night in Westport.

Wilton, which defeated Newtown 83-51 in the first round on Tuesday, improved to 4-0 this season and has won its last three games by an average of more than 20 points.

Senior Matt Kronenberg, who scored 12 points in the final, was named the tournament’s MVP, while Drew Connolly, also a senior, was named to the All-Tournament team.

Junior Scott Cunningham led the Warriors in the final with 21 points, while Sean Breslin added eight points, and Jack Wood scored seven.

Staples’ senior Justin Seideman netted 23 points in the final and was named to the All-Tournament team. Senior Sean Pritchett scored 16 points.

Wilton hit 11 three-pointers in the final, with Cunningham collecting three of those baskets

For the story from the Wilton Bulletin, click here