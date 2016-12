Trumbull’s JJ Pfohl was named the MVP of the tournament

Timmond Williams and John McElroy were named to the all-tournament team

W 7-12-19-8 = 46

T 2-13-20-17 = 52

Trumbull Highlights

Timmond Williams – 14 pts

John McElroy – 13 pts

JJ Pfohl – 12 pts

Westhill Highlights

Jared Yaghoubian – 14 points