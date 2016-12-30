FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Boys Ice Hockey – Ridgefield 4, New Canaan 2

Posted by FCIAC on December 30, 2016 in All Highlights, Boys Ice Hockey, Highlights ·

First Period

NC – George McMahon, assisted by Tyler Hill (power play), 13:49

Second Period

R – Landon Byers, assisted by Jack McGeary and Matteo Van Wees (power play), 12:10

R – Jack Stafford, assisted by Nick Cullinan (power play), 14:29

Third Period

R – Will Forrest, assisted by Jack Stafford (power play), 2:50

NC – Anton Adding, assisted by Drew Morris, 13:22

R – Joe Signarelli, unassisted (shorthanded/empty net), 14:03

Shots: Ridgefield 38, New Canaan 37

Goalies

NC – Peter Windas 34 saves

R – Sean Keegans 35 saves

Previous Post Boys Ice Hockey - Notre Dame-West Haven 3, St. Joseph 0
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress