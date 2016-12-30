Boys Ice Hockey – Ridgefield 4, New Canaan 2

First Period
NC – George McMahon, assisted by Tyler Hill (power play), 13:49
Second Period
R – Landon Byers, assisted by Jack McGeary and Matteo Van Wees (power play), 12:10
R – Jack Stafford, assisted by Nick Cullinan (power play), 14:29
Third Period
R – Will Forrest, assisted by Jack Stafford (power play), 2:50
NC – Anton Adding, assisted by Drew Morris, 13:22
R – Joe Signarelli, unassisted (shorthanded/empty net), 14:03
Shots: Ridgefield 38, New Canaan 37
Goalies
NC – Peter Windas 34 saves
R – Sean Keegans 35 saves