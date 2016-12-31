FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for November, 2016

Katie Gatt, Brien McMahon

Katie is a National Honors Society member who has a 4.0 GPA and made High Honor Roll all four years.

She has been a four-year member of the girls soccer and girls lacrosse programs, will participate in indoor track this winter season, and she is a senior captain for the lacrosse team.

Katie is a two-year mentor for the Peer Mentor Program at McMahon and also on the Executive Committee for the Student Senate.

Isabel Vineyard, Brien McMahon

While she’s been a four-year member of the field hockey and girls lacrosse teams Isabel has made High Honor Roll every quarter of her four years. She has a current GPA of 4.54 and a cumulative GPA of 4.54.

Isabel was FCIAC Honorable Mention in field hockey and she is a member of the Center for Youth Leadership and National Honor Society.

She is also a RANSACK volunteer tutor.

Erickah Montgomery, Brien McMahon

This four-year member of the strong girls volleyball team has a 3.8 cumulative GPA.

Erickah has earned High Honors every grading period since sixth grade, and in 2013 she received the Outstanding Leadership Award. She was also on the girls track and field team her first two years.

She is a teacher’s aid for the South Norwalk After the Bell program, and she volunteered for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, the Rowayton Carnival and the Norwalk Recreation and Park Department’s inaugural youth girls volleyball program.

Julita Przybylska, Brien McMahon

This National Honors Society member and three-sport athlete has a 3.9 GPA and been an Honor Roll student throughout high school.

Julita has earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention for girls volleyball, is on the girls indoor track and field team and in the spring she’s on the girls tennis team.

She will attend Carnegie Mellon University.

Paige Sottosanti, Westhill

This superb field hockey player has been team captain the last two years and last year she committed to Lehigh University to play Division I field hockey. As a sophomore she earned Most Improved Award and as a junior she was selected the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. Paige also plays lacrosse.

Paige is ranked in the top one percent of her class (fifth out of 535) with her 3.98 unweighted GPA and in the top three percent (14th) of her class with her 4.45 weighted GPA.

She was a counselor for Peak Performance Sports Camp and the Stamford Museum and Nature Center Camp, a tutor for Stamford Peace Basketball Club and Paige volunteered for several more organizations. She is Officer and Social Media Coordinator of Best Buddies Organization, which creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Sean O’Hagan, Trumbull

Sean is a full-year runner for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field programs who has a 4.667 GPA.

He is treasurer for the Spanish Honors Society, also a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honors Society and Latin Honors Society.

Sean received the Best Latin Student Award during his sophomore year, and as a junior he was recipient of the Best Chemistry Student Award, Honors with Distinction, and DECA Achievement Award.

He has been a camp counselor and also volunteered at the library and for the Tashua Spring Fair.

Gaia Mistriel, Danbury

This junior has made High Honor Roll every semester in high school and has a 4.3576 GPA.

She’s a two-year starter for the girls soccer team who made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and received her team’s Player Award this year.

Gaia volunteered for more than 50 hours at Danbury Hospital this summer helping deliver food, survey patients’ dietary experience, and organize paperwork relating to the Emergency Room. She also volunteered at Danbury Library by shelving books and encouraging students to participate in the Summer Reading Program.

Edouard Quiroga, Greenwich

This senior captain helped the boys soccer become the FCIAC co-champion and ascend to the 16th ranking by the NSCAA for the school’s highest national ranking. He is also captain of the indoor track and field team.

Edouard has a 4.9 GPA, has been on High Honor Roll all four years and is a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and French Honor Society, and he was recipient of the National French Exam Gold Medal and National Spanish Exam Gold Medal during his sophomore and junior years.

He is the soccer editor for the Front Row Sports News Club online sports website who writes soccer columns and copy-edits his colleagues’ stories.

Brittany Cleary, Greenwich

This National Honors Society member has a 4.94 GPA while consistently achieving High Honor Roll.

Brittany is a distance runner for the cross country and track teams and a team captain of the track team.

She is also a member of the Science National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honors Society, and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Brittany volunteers for several community organizations. She is certified as a State of Connecticut Emergency Medical Technician as a member of Emergency Medical Services. Brittany also is involved with The Friendship Circle, where she works with children with special needs, and she has volunteered at Greenwich Hospital.

Faith Somody, Stamford

This Honor Roll student with a 3.78 unweighted GPA is a two-sport athlete.

She dedicated herself to steady improvement in the pool, beginning from when she received the Most Improved Award as a freshman, then the Coaches Award as a sophomore, and culminating with her breaking 16-year-old school record in the backstroke. As a member of the Westhill/Stamford cooperative girls swimming and diving program she swam a strong leg on the 400 freestyle relay team which broke Westhill’s 39-year-old school record at the State Open.

Faith is also the only female member on Stamford’s boys golf team and was inserted into the starting lineup for a couple matches last spring.

She also volunteers for Backyard Humanitarian and St. Leo’s parish.

Cory Babineau, St. Joseph

Cory has achieved Principal Honor Roll every quarter every year of his high school career while taking many demanding Honors classes and he is also an excellent football player.

The senior captain made All-FCIAC First Team this year while helping lead the Cadets to the Class M state championship game. He was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention last year and two years ago he was on a state championship team.

This National Honor Society member is also a member of S.A.D.D.

Cory volunteers for several charitable organizations such as the Special Olympics and he’s been a longtime participant of Erin’s Gym Children’s Summer Camp and the Breast Cancer Walk.

Emily Ellis, Trinity Catholic

Emily has earned High Honors the past two years after having been an Honors student her first two years and she was a member of the girls volleyball program.

She was a Mickey Lione Jr. Scholarship finalist as a sophomore and is also very active for many community, charity and extracurricular school organizations.

Emily has been a member of the Yearbook Club and Business Club since 2013 and during these last two school years she’s been a Trinity Catholic Student Ambassador and a member of the Multicultural Club.

Emily participated in the Appalachia Service Project Mission Trip to help bring relief to families in West Virginia after flooding, she helped package food to be sent to Haiti for the Feed My Starving Children organization, she raises money for Cancer Care for Kids, volunteers at Rachel Sottosanti Memorial Fund events, and she contributes and wraps Christmas gifts for Kids in Crisis.

Abigail Fennell, Ridgefield

This member of the dance team during the fall and winter seasons since 2014 has made High Honor Roll every quarter since 2014 to elevate her GPA to 4.214 GPA.

Abigail has also collected many awards. She was a two-time National French Exam Level I Honorable Mention Certificate recipient as an underclassman, in May of 2015 she was a National French Exam Level II Bronze Medal recipient and a National Latin Exam Level I Honorable Mention, and last May she received the National Latin Exam Level II Silver Medal.

In addition, Abigail achieved Presidential Service Award Silver Level in June of 2015 and in September of 2014 she received the Girl Scout Silver Award.

Abigail has performed in the Nuts About Nutcracker fundraiser in each of the last 11 years and she has been a junior board member for the Molly Ann Tango Memorial Foundation since 2014.

Lexi Pass, Ridgefield

Lexi has a 4.2 unweighted GPA, a 4.7 weighted GPA and has consistently been a High Honors student throughout her career while taking many challenging classes and participating for many organizations.

She received the Advanced Honors Algebra 2 Award as a freshman and the Honors Chemistry and Honors Global History II academic achievement awards as a sophomore.

She became the RHS Student Body Executive Council Treasurer as a junior after having been class treasurer for her freshman and sophomore classes.

Lexi was a member of the varsity field hockey team as a junior after having been captain of the freshman team and she has also been a member of the girls lacrosse varsity team since her sophomore year.

She is a volunteer coach for youth field hockey and lacrosse programs and has been a longtime member of the National Charity League.

Danielle Brown, Ridgefield

This senior cheerleader has been a National Honors Society member as a junior and a senior and she has a weighted GPA of 4.148.

Danielle is a captain in this third year as a member of the cheerleading squad, having been selected the Rookie of the Year as a sophomore and more recently having received the Tiger Pride Award.

She has volunteered for several organizations and was a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award for the Camper in Leadership Training organization this past summer at Cheley Colorado Camps. Danielle also volunteers for Best Buddies/Ridgefield Friends.

Danielle Pfleger, Ridgefield

Danielle is an excellent student, a talented athlete, a creative designer and an experienced world traveler.

This senior and four-year member of the varsity cheerleader team has a 4.25 GPA.

As a Champion All-Stars cheerleader from August 2007-May 2013, Danielle is a six-time multi-dimensional cheerleader/tumbler national champion.

Danielle was involved in the puppetry design and production and the costume and makeup design of The Green Bird high school performance in November of 2015. She presently designs and fabricates hair bows and senior sashes for the cheerleading team.

She is a member of Girl Scouts of America and has several vital roles for the National Charity League.

Danielle enjoys exploring the cultures of countries worldwide and has done so by already having traveled to the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Dubai and the Caribbean.

Marissa Mastrianni, Norwalk

Marissa excels in the classroom and on the field hockey field.

This National Honors Society member has a current GPA of 4.45, a cumulative GPA of 4.3, has consistently made High Honor Roll and was also recipient of the Yale Fairfield County Book Award.

Marissa also happens to be one of the best field hockey players in the state. The senior captain was Player of the Year on the All-FCIAC First Team and she also made All-State First Team. Last year she made All-FCIAC, All-State Second Team and as a sophomore she was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention.

Marissa also finds time to volunteer for several community organizations. She is a Peer Tutor, a member of Saferides, Al’s Angels and Bears Beating Cancer, and the president of the Italian Club.

Daniel Lepoutre, Norwalk

This boys soccer player finished this past quarter with a 4.24 GPA and has a cumulative GPA of 3.9.

He has been on High Honor Roll every quarter of every year of high school and is a National Honors Society member.

Daniel is also a member of the Chambers Singers and a regular participant of his church youth group and youth choir.

He also teaches church school and plans to study Broadcast Journalism in college.

Alex Ruther, Norwalk

This National Honor Society member with a 4.07 cumulative GPA has played football all four years and was on the indoor and outdoor track and field programs for two years.

Alex has been a High Honors student all four years, he received the Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology in 2015, he is a Peer Tutor who helps fellow students in math and science, and he is a Key Club member.

Jose Carval, Norwalk

Jose has achieved High Honors every quarter to lift his GPA up to 4.18. He has been Student of the Month at NHS twice.

He was a two-year starter, a four-year player and a senior captain for the boys soccer team this past fall.

Jose is also a volunteer at developmental soccer camps for the Norwalk Junior Soccer Association.