Stamford Knights win Paul Kuczo Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament

The Stamford Black Knights had a memorable girls basketball campaign last winter, compiling a 25-2 record and winning both the FCIAC and Class LL championships.

They’re off to another big start again this winter.

Stamford is perfect through five games after defeating city rival Westhill, 63-33, to win the Paul Kuczo Memorial Tournament championship Friday at SHS.

The Knights, who are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in FCIAC play, will be featured on the HAN Network on when they host the Ridgefield Tigers (4-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. The game features the last two conference champions, as Stamford won the title last year and Ridgefield won in 2015.

Stamford had a relatively easy time winning the Kuczo tournament during the holiday week, beating Scarsdale, N.Y., 66-44 in the opening round before its 30-point win over Westhill.

Westhill defeated Ludlowe 45-37 in the opening round to reach the final. In the consolation game, Ludlowe fell to Scarsdale, 53-29.

The Knights led Westhill 17-12 after one quarter, 29-20 at halftime, and 48-30 after three quarters.

Alexa Kellner led Stamford’s offense with 13 points and was named the tournament MVP, while Knights Brooke Kelly and Marthe Guirand were named to the All-Tournament team. Also making the All-Tournament team were Westhill’s Lyanna Lops and Ludlowe’s Bridget Paulmann.

For the full story from Rich DePreta, click here.