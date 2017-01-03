2017 basketball tips off with Westhill vs. Central live on HAN Network

Tip off the new year with the defending FCIAC basketball champion Westhill Vikings as they host the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers today at 7 p.m. on the HAN Network.

You can watch the game live at FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

After a slow start last year, the Westhill Viking came on strong to win their second consecutive FCIAC boys basketball title. They’ve started this season 1-2 after beating Stratford between losses to FCIAC foes Wilton and Trumbull.

Central, has only played one game this season — an 81-76 overtime loss to St. Joseph the Friday before Christmas.

Tuesday’s game is the first of three FCIAC contests on the HAN Network this week.

HAN will be at Stamford High School on Wednesday as the defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Black Knights host the Ridgefield Tigers at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the St. Joseph Cadets (2-1) will host the Norwalk Bears (3-2) and that game will tip off on the HAN Network at 7 p.m.