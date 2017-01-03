Boys Basketball – Trinity 79, St. Joseph 51

Trinity head coach Mike Walsh gets his 600th win
Trinity Stats
Stephen McGill 7 0-0 16, Cameron Blake 0 2-2 2, Cowtavia Dutriel 5 6-8 17, Pete Galgano 7 2-2 16, Rach Constant 2 0-0 6, Dimitry Moise 7 0-0 16, Joshua Andrews 2 0-0 4, Tim Val 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 10-12 79.
St. Joseph Stats
Gavin Greene 4 1-2 9, Omar Telfer 2 3-4 7, Thomas Montelli 0 1-2 1, Cameron Menefee 1 0-0 2, Jack Greene 2 3-4 8, Daniel Tobin 1 1-2 3, Paul Fabbri 3 0-0 9, Brandon Zimnoch 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Jake Murphy 0 2-2 2, Jared Grinrod 2 0-0 5, Alex Pelletier 1 0-0 2, Ace Luzietti 1 0-0 3, Ryan Donegan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-16 51.
Trinity 21 15 24 19 – 79
St. Joseph 10 15 16 10 – 51
3 Pointers: T-Moise 2, Constant 2, McGill 2, Dutriel; SJ-Fabbri 3, J. Greene, Grinrod, Luzietti