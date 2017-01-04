Watch Stamford vs. Ridgefield in girls basketball on HAN at 7

Two of the FCIAC’s top girls basketball contenders will square off tonight at 7 when the Stamford Black Knights host the Ridgefield Tigers, and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Stamford has picked up where it left off last season, winning its first five games to stretch its win streak to 17 games dating past to February. The Knights finished last winter with 12 straight victories, including an 8-0 run through the postseason.

Stamford defeated top-seeded Warde, 56-48, for its first FCIAC championship since 1979, and topped Greenwich, 50-45, to win the Class LL title a few weeks later.

One of the Knights’ playoff victims was the Ridgefield Tigers, who had a 17-7 campaign come to an end with a 65-32 loss to Stamford in the Class LL second round.

Stamford has made it look easy in its first five games this year, winning all of its games by at least 13 points.

The Knights feature seniors Marthe Guirand and Camille Martinez as captains, with Alexa Kellner as a top scoring threat, and Andrea O’Connor starring at center.

Ridgefield won its first four games before dropping a 40-35 decision to another FCIAC contender, Trumbull, on Dec. 23.

The Tigers won the Masuk Tip-Off Tournament with a 55-39 win over Warde, and toppled the Mustangs a second time, 50-43, in a game carried by the HAN Network on Dec. 20. You can watch that game by clicking here.

The Tigers feature three-year starter Meaghan O’Hara, a senior guard, as a top scoring threat, with senior center Elizabeth Middlebrook and junior forward Caroline Curnal in the front court.