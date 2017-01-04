FCIAC basketball teams featured in state’s top 10

The FCIAC has three girls basketball teams and two boys basketball teams ranked among the Top 10 in the latest state polls.

Stamford, the defending Class LL state champion, went undefeated in its first five games of this season and is ranked third in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll which was released Jan. 1.

Capital Prep (4-0), the defending Class L state champion, received eight of the 12 first-place votes and 350 polling points to secure the No. 1 ranking.

New London (6-0) got the other four first-place votes and 334 points to finish second and Stamford received 314 polling points.

Enfield (6-0) is ranked fourth and New Fairfield (6-0) fifth.

Trumbull (6-0) is ranked sixth as the second FCIAC team in the Top 10. A vital showdown in the FCIAC playoff race occurs this Friday when Trumbull’s Eagles host Stamford’s Black Knights.

Mercy (3-1) is ranked seventh and followed by Career (5-0) and Bacon Academy (5-1).

Greenwich (4-1) is ranked 10th as that third FCIAC team in the Top 10.

The 12 voting pollsters voted on their top 15 teams, in order, and there were four more FCIAC teams among the 15 total in the “Others receiving votes” category.

Undefeated Staples (6-0) received the 13th most polling points, Ridgefield (4-1) got the 18th most, St. Joseph (5-1) got the 22nd most and Fairfield Warde (2-4) the 23rd most.

Fairfield Warde (5-0) and Danbury (4-1) are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, as the two FCIAC teams in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll which was released Jan. 2.

Hillhouse (3-0) is ranked first after receiving 16 of the 20 first-place votes.

Notre Dame-West Haven (3-0) and Sacred Heart (2-0) each received two first-place votes and are ranked second and third, respectively.

They are followed by Weaver (5-1), East Hartford (4-0), East Catholic (2-1) and Windsor (3-1).

After Warde and Danbury, Wilbur Cross (3-1) completes the Top 10.

There are 19 more teams in the “Others receiving votes” category, including Trumbull and Trinity Catholic from the FCIAC. Trumbull (5-0) received the 15th most points and Trinity Catholic’s Crusaders (3-0) had the 19th most polling points as they entered this week looking for that one more win which would give their veteran coach Mike Walsh his milestone 600th career victory.