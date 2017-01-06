Friday night hoops: Catch Norwalk at St. Joseph boys basketball on HAN Network

Two boys basketball teams looking to bounce back from losses will be featured on the HAN Network tonight as the St. Joseph Cadets host the Norwalk Bears.

The FCIAC clash will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be available at FCIAC.net, trumbulltimes.com and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Both teams are .500 overall — St. Joe’s is 2-2 and Norwalk is 3-3 — but stumbled against a pair of conference front-runners on Tuesday. St. Joe’s fell to Trinity Catholic, 79-51, as Trinity head coach Mike Walsh picked up his 600th career win, while Norwalk dropped a 74-34 game to unbeaten Wilton.

Norwalk, which is 0-2 in FCIAC play, was 4-16 last year, but has its sights set on a playoff return this winter. It won its first two games before dropping three of its last four.

The Bears are led by senior co-captains Tommy Benincaso and Deandre Russell, both guards, and senior Peter Kotusky, a 6-foot-8 center who has verbally committed to play at SUNY-Oswego next year.

St. Joseph, which was 10-12 last year, features senior Omar Telfer at point guard, senior Camren Menefee at the two guard, and senior Jack Moulder as the three guard,

The HAN Network will feature hockey and hoops on four days next week. Here’s the upcoming schedule.

Monday, Dec. 9: Boys Ice Hockey – Norwalk/McMahon vs. Trumbull at The Rinks at Shelton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Boys Basketball – Ridgefield at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Boys Ice Hockey: Westhill/Stamford vs. Wilton at Wintergarden, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13: Boys Basketball – Danbury at Westhill, 7 p.m.