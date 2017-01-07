Girls Basketball – Darien 57, Central 33

D 14-15-19-9 = 57
C 10-5-9-9 = 33
Darien: Ashley Humphrey 5 0-0 12 Gwen Dolce 0 0-0 0 Lindsay Dimonekas 4 0-0 8 Rachel Stobbie 2 0-0 4 Katie Ramsay 2 2-7 6 Chrissie Fiore 6 8-10 20 Megan Hobbs 0 1-2 1 Hailey King 1 0-3 3 Kelly Richter 0 2-2 2 Brianna Lyons 0 1-2 1 Hassana Arbubakrr 0 0-0 0 Caroline Krueger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 14-26 57.
Central: Graham 2 0-2 4 Pinto 1 0-0 2 Gutierrez 2 2-2 6 Clarke 1 1-2 3 Amoo 5 1-4 11 Brice 1 0-0 2 Edmonds 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 4-10 33.
3-pointers: D. — Humphrey 2, King 1. C. — Edmonds 1.
Highlights: D — Humphrey 9 assists, 6 rebs. Fiore 7 rebs, 4 steals, 4 blocks. Stobbie 4 rebs, 2 steals. Ramsay 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block, 3 rebs. Dimonekas 2 steals.