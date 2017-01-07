FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Girls Basketball – Darien 57, Central 33

Posted by FCIAC on January 7, 2017 in All Highlights, Girls Basketball, Highlights ·

D 14-15-19-9 = 57

C 10-5-9-9 = 33

Darien: Ashley Humphrey 5 0-0 12 Gwen Dolce 0 0-0 0 Lindsay Dimonekas 4 0-0 8 Rachel Stobbie 2 0-0 4 Katie Ramsay 2 2-7 6 Chrissie Fiore 6 8-10 20 Megan Hobbs 0 1-2 1 Hailey King 1 0-3 3 Kelly Richter 0 2-2 2 Brianna Lyons 0 1-2 1 Hassana Arbubakrr 0 0-0 0 Caroline Krueger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 14-26 57.

Central: Graham 2 0-2 4 Pinto 1 0-0 2 Gutierrez 2 2-2 6 Clarke 1 1-2 3 Amoo 5 1-4 11 Brice 1 0-0 2  Edmonds 2 0-0 5.  Totals: 14 4-10 33.

3-pointers: D. — Humphrey 2, King 1.  C. — Edmonds 1.

Highlights: D —  Humphrey 9 assists, 6 rebs.  Fiore 7 rebs, 4 steals, 4 blocks.  Stobbie 4 rebs, 2 steals.  Ramsay 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block, 3 rebs.  Dimonekas 2 steals.  

Previous Post Boys Basketball - Warde 89, Staples 73 Next Post Girls Basketball - Trumbull 39, Stamford 36
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress