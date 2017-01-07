Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 65, Norwalk 56 (Watch on Demand)

St. Joseph: Jack Moulder 2 1-2 7, Camren Menefee 3 2-2 9, Thomas Montelli 5 0-1 10, Omar Telfer 7 6-11 20, Gavin Greene 3 1-3 7, Jack Greene 0 0-0 0, Daniel Tobin 1 2-4 4, Paul Fabbri 0 0-0 0, Jared Grinrod 1 3-4 5, Alex Pelletier 1 1-2 3. Totals: 23 16-29 65.

Norwalk: Peter Kotulsky 2 0-0 4, Tommy Benincaso 0 0-0 0, Conner Mastropietro 2 1-2 6, Armani Sawyer 5 0-0 11, Kerry Alcena 10 10-12 32, Joey Benncaso 1 1-2 3, Xavier Vines 0 0-0 0, Zyaire Sellers 0 0-0 0, Hugh Clyne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-16 56.

St. Joseph 14 16 12 23 — 65

Norwalk 10 18 21 7 — 56

3 Pointers: SJ-Moulder 2, Menefee; N-Alcena 2, Sawyer, Mastropietro.

Fouled Out: N-Alcena

Highlights: Gavin Greene had 11 rebounds and Omar Telfer had four steals.