FCIAC ice hockey postponements and make-up dates

Snow wiped out the entire slate of FCIAC boys annd girls ice hockey games on Saturday. Here’s the schedule with make-up dates that have been announced. The list will be updated as more make-up dates are finalized

Boys Ice Hockey

Ridgefield at Hamden, Astorino Ice Rink, ppd to TBA

Greenwich at Iona Prep, N.Y., Ice Hutch, ppd to TBA

Fairfield at Watertown/Pomperaug, Taft-Mays Rink, ppd to TBA

New Canaan vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield at Milford Ice Pavilion, ppd to 7 p.m., Feb. 13

Trinity Catholic vs. Wilton at Winter Garden Rink, Ridgefield, ppd to TBA

Daniel Hand vs. St. Joseph at The Rinks at Shelton, ppd to 2:30, Jan. 16

Girls Ice Hockey

Guilford vs. Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Vet’s Park, Norwalk, ppd top TBA

Fairfield vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, ppd top TBA

Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, ppd to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28

Ridgefield/Danbury vs. Trumbull/St. Joseph at The Rinks at Shelton, ppd to TBA