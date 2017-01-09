FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

2017 FCIAC Winter Tournament Schedule

Posted by FCIAC on January 9, 2017 in Basketball News, Cheerleading News, FCIAC, Gymnastics News, Ice Hockey News, News, Swimming News, Tournaments, Track & Field News, Wrestling News ·

Boys and Girls Indoor Track & Field

Saturday, Jan. 28

East Division Championship at Wilton HS, 9:30 a.m.

West Division Championship at Staples HS, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

FCIAC Championship at Floyd Little AC, Hillhouse HS, New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Cheerleading

Saturday, Feb. 4

FCIAC Championship at Wilton HS, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

FCIAC Championship at New Canaan HS

Friday, Feb. 10

Trials, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Wrestlebacks, 11 a.m.

Finals, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Saturday, Feb. 11

FCIAC Championship at Jonathan Law HS, Milford, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinals – Two games at the home sites of the top two seeds

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, Feb. 23

Final at Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals at Darien Ice House, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Final at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 12:50 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Saturday, Feb. 25

Playdowns at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford

No. 4 vs. No. 5 at 3 p.m.

No. 3 vs. No. 6 at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Semifinals at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Saturday, March 4

Final at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 25

Quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 vs. No. 6 at Noon

No. 2 vs. No. 7 at 2 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5 at 5 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals at Fairfield-Warde HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, March 2

Final at Fairfield-Warde HS, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming & Diving

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Diving Final at Westhill HS, Stamford, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Swimming Final at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC Boys Basketball Round-up: Wilton, Warde league's last unbeatens; Trinity's Walsh earns 600th win
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress