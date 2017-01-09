2017 FCIAC Winter Tournament Schedule

Boys and Girls Indoor Track & Field
Saturday, Jan. 28
East Division Championship at Wilton HS, 9:30 a.m.
West Division Championship at Staples HS, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
FCIAC Championship at Floyd Little AC, Hillhouse HS, New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.
Cheerleading
Saturday, Feb. 4
FCIAC Championship at Wilton HS, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
FCIAC Championship at New Canaan HS
Friday, Feb. 10
Trials, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wrestlebacks, 11 a.m.
Finals, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics
Saturday, Feb. 11
FCIAC Championship at Jonathan Law HS, Milford, 10:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 18
Quarterfinals – Two games at the home sites of the top two seeds
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time
Thursday, Feb. 23
Final at Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Semifinals at Darien Ice House, 6 and 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Final at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 12:50 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Saturday, Feb. 25
Playdowns at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford
No. 4 vs. No. 5 at 3 p.m.
No. 3 vs. No. 6 at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Semifinals at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time
Saturday, March 4
Final at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 25
Quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde HS
No. 3 vs. No. 6 at Noon
No. 2 vs. No. 7 at 2 p.m.
No. 4 vs. No. 5 at 5 p.m.
No. 1 vs. No. 8 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Semifinals at Fairfield-Warde HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time
Thursday, March 2
Final at Fairfield-Warde HS, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming & Diving
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Diving Final at Westhill HS, Stamford, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Swimming Final at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.