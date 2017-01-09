2017 FCIAC Winter Tournament Schedule

Boys and Girls Indoor Track & Field

Saturday, Jan. 28

East Division Championship at Wilton HS, 9:30 a.m.

West Division Championship at Staples HS, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

FCIAC Championship at Floyd Little AC, Hillhouse HS, New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Cheerleading

Saturday, Feb. 4

FCIAC Championship at Wilton HS, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

FCIAC Championship at New Canaan HS

Friday, Feb. 10

Trials, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Wrestlebacks, 11 a.m.

Finals, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Saturday, Feb. 11

FCIAC Championship at Jonathan Law HS, Milford, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinals – Two games at the home sites of the top two seeds

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, Feb. 23

Final at Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals at Darien Ice House, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Final at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 12:50 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Saturday, Feb. 25

Playdowns at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford

No. 4 vs. No. 5 at 3 p.m.

No. 3 vs. No. 6 at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Semifinals at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Saturday, March 4

Final at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 25

Quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 vs. No. 6 at Noon

No. 2 vs. No. 7 at 2 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5 at 5 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals at Fairfield-Warde HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, March 2

Final at Fairfield-Warde HS, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming & Diving

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Diving Final at Westhill HS, Stamford, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Swimming Final at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.