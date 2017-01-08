FCIAC Boys Basketball Round-up: Wilton, Warde league’s last unbeatens; Trinity’s Walsh earns 600th win

The official FCIAC boys basketball schedule is just three games old for most teams, but already it’s shaping up to be a wild year. Only two teams have made it through the first few games unscathed, as the Wilton Warriors and Fairfield-Warde Mustangs are the last unbeatens in league play.

Both teams are 6-0 overall, while in the FCIAC, Wilton is 3-0 and Warde is 2-0.

For those looking ahead, the two teams will clash next week when Wilton hosts Warde at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Nick Zeoli Field House.

After those two, the conference has a host of teams with one league loss. That group includes seven 2-1 teams — Danbury, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Trumbull, Darien, St. Joseph, and Trinity Catholic — as well as a pair of 1-1 teams — defending FCIAC champion Westhill and Brien McMahon.

Staples, Ludlowe, and New Canaan are all 1-2, while Central, Stamford, and Norwalk are looking for their first wins at 0-3.

Wilton racking up wins

Wilton has puts its extreme depth on display in the early going, racking up points from all over the floor. Kyle Maatallah, Nick and Matt Kronenberg, Drew Connolly and Jack Williams, among others, have all shown the ability to be team leaders on any given night.

“Actually, we have offensive and defensive packages that we’re using this year,” head coach Joel Geriak told the Norwalk Hour after the Warriors beat Norwalk last Tuesday. “We’re more like a football team, if you think about it … nickel packages, dime packages. Every game is different, but the kids are getting it.”

Wilton has won four of its last five games by at last 30 points, with the lone exception being a 19-point decision over Staples on Dec. 29. The Warriors are averaging 75 points per game.

Mustangs stampede through early season

Warde opened some eyes when it won Fairfield Prep’s annual holiday tournament by beating Notre Dame-Fairfield 71-54, and Prep, 85-69.

Even a 10-day layoff after that win against Prep — Warde had a league bye on Jan. 3 — couldn’t slow the Mustangs as they rolled at Staples, 89-73, on Friday.

Warde has been averaging nearly 80 points per game and all but one of its wins have been by double-digit margins.

They’s also been led by several players, including Giacomo and Anthony Brancato, Sean and J.J. Conway, and Marcel Parsons.

In the win over Staples, which was coming off a victory over one of the league favorites, Danbury, on Tuesday, the Mustangs had four players score in double figures. Sean Conway had 20, Giacomo Brancato had 19, Parsons had 18, and J.J. Conway had 11.

“We shot the ball pretty well from the outside, so that tends to spread the floor a little easier,” head coach Ryan Swaller told the Westport News. “We were unselfish getting the open guy shots, and eventually we were able to get the rim. It was another good win coming out against a tough Staples team.”

Milestone for Trinity’s Mike Walsh

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders, who are 4-1 overall, gave head coach Mike Walsh his 600th career victory on Tuesday night, when they defeated St., Joseph, 79-51, in Trumbull.

Walsh, who has led the program since 1979, is the fifth coach in Connecticut history to reach 600 career wins, joining former FCIAC coaches Vito Montelli of St. Joseph, who is first with 878 wins, and Charlie Bentley of Harding, who is second at 655.

Montelli was in attendance for Walsh’s 600th win.

“I have been blessed with a lot of great players,” Walsh told Scott Ericson of the Stamford Advocate. “I didn’t get to 600 wins because I’m the smartest person in the world. I have had some really great players and I appreciate everything they have given to me and Catholic High. My family, too. They have sacrificed a lot and I thank them. I am really happy to get it.”

Two games on HAN Network this week

The HAN Network will carry two FCIAC boys basketball games live this week, as Ridgefield plays at Danbury at 7 p.m., Tuesday, and Danbury plays at Westhill in a rematch of last year’s FCIAC final, won by Westhill, at 7 p.m., Friday.

The games will be available at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites, and will be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). You can also watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Tuesday’s Schedule. All games start at 7 p.m.

Westhill at Norwalk

St. Joseph at Warde

Staples at Wilton

New Canaan at Bridgeport Central

Darien at Trinity Catholic

Ridgefield at Danbury

Ludlowe at Greenwich

Brien McMahon at Trumbull

