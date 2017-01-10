Watch Ridgefield vs. Danbury in boys basketball today on the HAN Network

It’ll be a battle of boys basketball rivals when the Danbury Hatters take on the Ridgefield Tigers and you catch all the action live on HAN Network starting today at 7 p.m

The teams come in with identical records of 5-2 overall and 2-1 in FCIAC play.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net, han.network and theridgefieldpress.com, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Danbury, last year’s FCIAC runner-up, came into the year as a preseason conference favorite. The Hatters are coming off a 1-1 week in which they lost to Staples 58-44, and defeated Ludlowe 60-51.

Ridgefield dropped its first two games of the season, but is now on a five-game winning streak, which includes three victories last week. The Tigers defeated Joel Barlow 52-43 on Monday and Stamford 48-44 on Tuesday, before handing Trinity Catholic its first loss of the season, 65-50, on Friday.

Danbury and Ridgefield are part of a group of nine teams which have one league loss already, in what is shaping up to be a wild season in the FCIAC. Wilton (3-0 FCIAC) and Warde (2-0) are unbeaten, followed by seven teams at 2-1, and two teams at 1-1.

The Ridgefield-Danbury hoops match-up is the start of a busy week for the HAN Network, which will carry three games over the next four days.

Here’s the upcoming schedule.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Boys Basketball – Ridgefield at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Girls Ice Hockey: Greenwich vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13: Boys Basketball – Danbury at Westhill, 7 p.m.