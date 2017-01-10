Boys Swimming & Diving – Greenwich 132, Danbury 38

Given a chance to use a young line-up with the support of one Cardinal tri-Captain, Tyler Jester, the fledgling Cardinals cruised to a 132-38 win over an undermanned Danbury team at the Western Connecticut State University pool. While Jester won the I.M., freshmen contributed victories in four individual events, along with playing key roles on three winning relays. Charlie Clark was the lone double winner of the day, winning the 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly. 9th grade classmates Jack Jee won the backstroke and John Caruso won the breaststroke. The Big Red swimmers and divers will face a much greater challenge on Thursday as they square off against Staples in a 3:30 home meet.

200 yd Medley Relay: 1. Greenwich 1:55.47 (Tyler Jester, John Caruso, Alex Bound, Ryan Chan)

200 yd Freestyle: 1. Charlie Clark, Greenwich 1:58.47

200 yd Individual Medley: 1. Tyler Jester, Greenwich 2:18.34

50 yd Freestyle: 1. James Lukasik, Danbury 25.12

One Meter Diving: 1. Michael McNulty, Greenwich 178.80

100 yd Butterfly: 1. Charlie Clark, Greenwich 1:01.47

100 yd Freestyle: 1. Ryan Chan, Greenwich 54.50

500 yd Freestyle: 1. Mack Baxter, Greenwich 5:28.94

200 yd Freestyle Relay: 1. Greenwich 1:41.87 (Ryan Chan, Charlie Clark, Mack Baxter, Spencer Plavoukos)

100 yd Backstroke: 1. Jack Jee, Greenwich 1:04.81

100 yd Breaststroke: 1. John Caruso, Greendiwh 1:11.81

400 yd Freestyle Relay: 1. Greenwich 3:53.72 (Tyler Jester, Ben Rana, Thomas Hoffmeister, Ryan Chan)