FCIAC places four basketball teams in state’s top 10 polls

The FCIAC has three girls basketball teams – Trumbull, Greenwich and Ridgefield – and Fairfield Warde is the conference’s only boys basketball team ranked among the Top 10 in the latest state polls.

Defending Class L state champion Capital Prep and New London maintained their hold on the top two spots, respectively, in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll which was released Jan. 8.

Trumbull vaulted from No. 6 last week to No. 4 this week as the top-ranked team from the FCIAC. The Eagles utilized a 9-0 run to close the game and come back for a 39-36 victory at home over then No. 3 Stamford.

Capital Prep (4-0) received 10 of the 13 first-place votes and totaled 382 points from the voting pollsters. New London (8-0) received the other three first-place votes and 364 points, Enfield (8-0) moved up to No. 3 with 322 points and Trumbull received 310 points for the fourth ranking.

New Fairfield (8-0) completed the top five and was followed by Mercy (5-1).

Greenwich is ranked seventh as the second FCIAC team in the Top 10. The Cardinals (6-1) utilized a pair of victories last week and moved up from 10th in last week’s poll.

East Haven (8-1) is ranked eighth and Middletown (8-0) ninth.

Ridgefield (6-1) is 10th as that third FCIAC team in the Top 10. The Tigers received the 18thmost polling points in the previous poll but they won twice last week, including a 43-39 victory at third-ranked Stamford, to leap up those eight spots. Their only loss was to Trumbull, 40-35, at home on Dec. 23.

The FCIAC has two teams among the 15 statewide teams which received polling points and are in the “Others receiving votes” category.

Defending state Class LL champion Stamford (5-2) entered last week undefeated and ranked third in the state but the Black Knights had a tough week with those losses to Ridgefield and Trumbull so they dropped nine spots as they received the 12th most points in the current poll.

Fairfield Warde (3-4) received the 24th most polling points.

The Trumbull girls had a 5-0 FCIAC record in games played through Jan. 6. Greenwich was 4-0, Danbury and Ridgefield each had 4-1 conference records, while the quintet of Stamford, Staples, Westhill, St. Joseph and Wilton were all 3-2.

The undefeated Fairfield Warde boys basketball team (6-0) is ranked eighth as that only FCIAC team in the current GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll which was released Jan. 9.

Hillhouse (5-0) received 16 of the 20 first-place votes to earn the top ranking again as the same top five teams, all from the Central Connecticut Conference, remained in the same spots where they were ranked last week.

Notre Dame-West Haven (5-0) received one first-place vote to remain second, No. 3 Sacred Heart (3-0) got the other three first-place votes and was followed by Weaver (6-1), East Hartford (6-0), Windsor (5-1) and East Catholic (3-1).

Eighth-ranked Warde improved to 6-0 with an 89-73 at Staples on Jan. 6. That was the most points scored all year by the potent Mustangs, who have averaged 79.5 points and allowed an average of 56.67 points per game.

South Windsor (6-0) and Crosby (5-1) complete the boys’ Top 10.

The FCIAC had two boys basketball teams in the previous week’s Top 10. Danbury was ninth last week but a 58-44 loss at Staples on Jan. 3 led to the Hatters dropping out of the Top 10 and they are one of four conference teams among the 23 from the state in the “Others receiving votes” category.

Undefeated Wilton (6-0) received the 13th most polling points, Danbury (5-2) got the 14th most, Trinity Catholic (4-1) got the 22nd most, and Trumbull (6-1) tied for the 30th most.

Wilton had a 3-0 FCIAC record, Warde was 2-0 while Danbury, Trinity Catholic, Trumbull, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Darien and St. Joseph all had 2-1 conference records as of Jan. 9.