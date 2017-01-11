Watch Greenwich vs. New Canaan girls hockey live on HAN tonight

The top two girls ice hockey teams in the FCIAC standings will face off this evening when the Greenwich Cardinals play the New Canaan Rams at the Darien Ice House, and you can catch all the action live via the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin at 8 p.m., with the puck scheduled to drop at 8:10.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Greenwich (4-1-2 overall, 4-0 FCIAC) is coming off its biggest victory in years as the Cardinals topped defending league and state champion Darien, 3-1, last Tuesday at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink in Greenwich. It was the Cards’ first win over Darien since February of 2012.

Goalie Jessica Ware, a freshman, had an outstanding game with 18 saves and is up for the HAN/FCIAC Athlete of the Week. To view or vote in the poll, click here.

Greenwich also defeated the Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon co-op team, 7-0, last Friday.

New Canaan (2-2 overall, 2-0 FCIAC) has split its first four games but is unbeaten in the FCIAC with wins over Trumbull and Fairfield. The Rams lost a tough game to Hamden, currently the state’s top-ranked team, 3-2 last Tuesday at the Darien Ice House.

New Canaan and Greenwich played twice last winter, with New Canaan winning both games via shutouts, 3-0 and 2-0.