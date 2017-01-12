Boys Swimming & Diving – Greenwich 106, Staples 80

It was another competitive meet in which both teams came up with six first places. But Greenwich made its depth pay off to pull out a 26 point win over a very good Staples team. The meet started with a two-second win for the Cardinal medley of Matt Li, Aedan Lewis, Patrick Clisham & Conrad Moss, with the all-important third place, just two seconds back of the Wreckers, taken by the Cardinal foursome of Tommy Lewis, Ryan Lynch, Jack Bound and Brian O’Leary. It took a dramatic come-from-behind effort for anchor leg Aedan Lewis to pull out the win in the 200 Freestyle Relay behind Conrad Moss, Andres Ruh and Brian O’Leary. Once again the Cardinals grabbed the third place points with the quartet of Mark Merson, Jack Bound, Patrick King & Kevin Downey. Aedan also won the 200 Individual Medley. Justin Sodokoff won the diving by 38 points over teammate Devon Satir, both with impressive scores of 317.80 & 279.75 respectively. Pat Clisham in the 50 Freestyle and Matt Li in the 100 Back accounted for the remaining Big Red first places.

200 yd Medley Relay: 1. Greenwich 1:40.71 (Matt Li, Aedan Lewis, Patrick Clisham, Conrad Moss)

200 yd Freestyle: 1. Nico Ortega, Staples 1:48.62

200 yd Individual Medley: 1. Aedan Lewis. Greenwich 2:00.36

50 yd Freestyle: 1. Patrick Clisham, Greenwich 22.40

One Meter Diving: 1. Justin Sodokoff, Greenwich 317.80

100 yd Butterfly: 1. Josiah Tarrant, Staples 55.63

100 yd Freestyle: 1. John McNab, Staples 49.14

500 yd Freestyle: 1. Nico Ortega, Staples 4:58.48

200 yd Freestyle Relay: 1. Greenwich 1:31.53 (Conrad Moss, Andres Ruh, Brian O’Leary, Aedan Lewis)

100 yd Backstroke: 1. Matt Li, Greenwich 58.60

100 yd Breaststroke: 1. Dashiell Hunter, Staples 1:00.84

400 yd Freestyle Relay: 1. Staples 3:23.75 (Nico Ortega, Scott Adler, Sven Hermann, Dashiell Hunter)