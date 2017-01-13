Ridgefield, New Canaan top state boys ice hockey polls

The Ridgefield Tigers and New Canaan Rams are at the top of a pair of state boys ice hockey polls as the season rolls through January.

Ridgefield is ranked No. 1 and New Canaan No. 2 in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 poll released on Tuesday, and in Hockey Night in Boston’s Connecticut D1 Poll, which was released Monday, Ridgefield is No. 2 and New Canaan is No. 3. Xavier is No. 1 in the HNIB poll.

The Tigers are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in official FCIAC play, and rank ahead of New Canaan thanks to a 4-2 win over the Rams on Dec. 30. In its last two games, Ridgefield topped St. Joseph 2-0, and Greenwich 4-1.

Ridgefield will play three games in four days starting Friday, as they take on Trinity Catholic (2-4) on Friday, Glastonbury (3-4-1) on Saturday, and Fairfield (6-1) on Monday.

New Canaan is also 5-1 overall and won its first game of the conference schedule, 8-0 over Trinity Catholic on Monday.

The Rams have a tough couple of road games coming up, as they will play unbeaten Northwest Catholic (7-0-1) in Simsbury on Friday, and Xavier (5-2) on Monday at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

After those two FCIAC teams, the rest of the GameTimeCT poll features No. 3 Northwest Catholic, No. 4 Xavier, No. 5 SGWL (7-0), No. 6 Fairfield Prep (4-4), No. 7 Hamden (4-2), No. 8 Notre Dame-West Haven (4-4), No. 9 West Haven (5-1), and No. 10 East Haven (6-0).

Defending FCIAC and state D1 champion Darien (1-5) dropped out of the top 10 this week and is now in the “others receiving votes” category along with Fairfield, and Greenwich (2-4).

Darien remains in the HNIB Div. I poll at No. 10.

HNIB also has polls for D2 and D3 in Connecticut, with Trumbull at No. 8 in D2, and Norwalk/McMahon at No. 10 in D3.