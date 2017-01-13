Live on HAN: Danbury vs. Westhill in rematch of last year’s FCIAC final tonight at 7

A rematch of last year’s FCIAC boys basketball championship will be featured on the HAN Network tonight as the Westhill Vikings host the Danbury Hatters.

Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m., with the tip off scheduled for 7.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Westhill Vikings are the two-time defending conference champions, and last year knocked off top-seeded Danbury, 72-61, in a wild FCIAC final at Fairfield-Warde HS.

The Vikings have had an up-and-down start to this year’s schedule and come in with records of 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the league. They handled Bridgeport Central and Joel Barlow last week, before losing an overtime game at Norwalk, 56-55, on Tuesday.

Danbury has won three of its last four games to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the FCIAC, a league mark which puts them in a three-way tie with Greenwich and Trumbull atop the league’s West Division.

The Hatters were upset by Staples, 58-44, on Jan. 3, but have come back with wins over Ludlowe, 60-51, and Ridgefield, 63-49, in their last two games.