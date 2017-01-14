FCIAC
Darien leads FCIAC standouts at Walter Camp Football Foundation event

Posted by Dave Stewart on January 14, 2017

The FCIAC will be well-represented at the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Ninth Annual “Breakfast of Champions,” which will be held at 8:30 a.m., today at the Omni Hotel in New Haven.

The event is part of the Walter Camp Weekend, which also includes the National Awards Banquet at the Yale Commons on Saturday night.

For the second consecutive season, the Darien Blue Wave has been named the winner of the Joseph W. Kelly Award winner, given to the top high school football team in Connecticut.

The Wave was 13-0 this season, marking its second straight unbeaten regular season. Darien has won 25 consecutive games and two straight CIAC Class LL titles.

Darien head coach Rob Trifone is also a nominee for the foundation’s Coach of the Year award, and the winner will be announced today.

The FCIAC had eight players named to the All-Connecticut First Team, and another five named to the Walter Campo Foundation’s first-ever Second Team.

Joseph W. Kelly Award Winner

Darien – 2nd consecutive season

FCIAC Players on All-Connecticut First Team

Offense

Andrew Steuber, OL, Darien

James Makszin, OL, Norwalk

Ryan Fitton, TE, Staples

Defense

Jack Kircher, DL, New Canaan

Finlay Collins, DL, Darien

Quinn Fay, DL, Darien

Brendan Holtzclaw, DL, Westhill

Ryan O’Connell, DB, New Canaan

FCIAC Players on All-Connecticut Second Team

Offense

John McElroy, QB, Trumbull

Chris Longo, WR, Ridgefield

Nick Roehm, OL, Staples

Defense

Cord Fox, DL, Darien

Paul Williams, LB, Greenwich

Coach of the Year candidates

Rob Trifone, Darien

Mark Fritz, Rocky Hill

Reggie Lytle, Hillhouse

The Darien Blue Wave celebrates its second straight CIAC Class LL championship in West Haven on Dec. 10. Darien, New Canaan and Ridgefield swept the top three spots in the final state football poll. — Darien Athletic Foundation photo

