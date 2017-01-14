Darien leads FCIAC standouts at Walter Camp Football Foundation event

The FCIAC will be well-represented at the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Ninth Annual “Breakfast of Champions,” which will be held at 8:30 a.m., today at the Omni Hotel in New Haven.
The event is part of the Walter Camp Weekend, which also includes the National Awards Banquet at the Yale Commons on Saturday night.
For the second consecutive season, the Darien Blue Wave has been named the winner of the Joseph W. Kelly Award winner, given to the top high school football team in Connecticut.
The Wave was 13-0 this season, marking its second straight unbeaten regular season. Darien has won 25 consecutive games and two straight CIAC Class LL titles.
Darien head coach Rob Trifone is also a nominee for the foundation’s Coach of the Year award, and the winner will be announced today.
The FCIAC had eight players named to the All-Connecticut First Team, and another five named to the Walter Campo Foundation’s first-ever Second Team.
Joseph W. Kelly Award Winner
Darien – 2nd consecutive season
FCIAC Players on All-Connecticut First Team
Offense
Andrew Steuber, OL, Darien
James Makszin, OL, Norwalk
Ryan Fitton, TE, Staples
Defense
Jack Kircher, DL, New Canaan
Finlay Collins, DL, Darien
Quinn Fay, DL, Darien
Brendan Holtzclaw, DL, Westhill
Ryan O’Connell, DB, New Canaan
FCIAC Players on All-Connecticut Second Team
Offense
John McElroy, QB, Trumbull
Chris Longo, WR, Ridgefield
Nick Roehm, OL, Staples
Defense
Cord Fox, DL, Darien
Paul Williams, LB, Greenwich
Coach of the Year candidates
Rob Trifone, Darien
Mark Fritz, Rocky Hill
Reggie Lytle, Hillhouse