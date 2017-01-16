Darien vs. New Canaan girls ice hockey live on HAN tonight at 6:40

A rematch of last year’s FCIAC girls ice hockey final will be featured on the HAN Network tonight as the New Canaan Rams take on the Darien Blue Wave at the Darien Ice Rink at 6:40 p.m.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Rams come in with records of 2-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the FCIAC, while Darien is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in conference action.

While both teams are in the top four in the FCIAC — Darien is third with six points and New Canaan fourth with five points plus a game in hand — they are on the outside of the state playoff bubble at the moment.

New Canaan ranks ninth in the state and Darien 11th, but the winner of Monday’s game will pick up a lot of bonus points and should move into the top eight.

The Rams have played in a couple of tough battles in their last two games, having lost to top-ranked Hamden, 3-2 on Jan. 3, and tied Greenwich, 2-2.

In the game versus Greenwich, carried live by the HAN Network last Wednesday, the Rams rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period as Jess Eccleston and Liz McCarthy scored goals to forge the tie. Goalie Kara Fahey came up huge for New Canaan, making 29 saves and holding Greenwich off the scoreboard for the final 27-plus minutes, including overtime.

Darien has won three straight since a 3-1 loss to Greenwich, a streak which includes a 1-0 win over Morristown Beard in New Jersey on Thursday. Goalie Emily Gianunzio delivered the shutout, while Courtney Lowe scored the decisive goal with assists from Cassidy Schiff and Logan Book.

Monday’s game will be the first of two games between the rivals, who will meet again on Feb. 13.