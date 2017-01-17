Catch Trumbull vs. Ludlowe girls basketball tonight at 7 on HAN

The Trumbull Golden Eagles will look to keep their unblemished record intact when they host the Ludlowe Falcons at 7 p.m., Tuesday, and the action will be carried live by the HAN network.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

An FCIAC semifinalist last winter, Trumbull (10-0 overall, 7-0 FCIAC) has been blazing this season, winning its first 10 games and earning the No. 4 ranking in the state. The Eagles are also one of two teams unbeaten in the FCIAC, as Greenwich is 6-0 in the league and 8-1 overall.

The Eagles’ victories have been impressive, as they’ve already knocked off defending league champion Stamford 39-36, and top contender Ridgefield 40-35.

Ludlowe has struggled with records of 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference, but they have faced many of the FCIAC’s top teams, including Greenwich, Stamford, Ridgefield, and Staples.

The Falcons lost a close one with Greenwich last Tuesday 54-51, before falling to Ridgefield 60-43 on Friday.

On Wednesday, the HAN Network will be at the Darien Ice House for the New Canaan vs. Greenwich boys ice hockey game at 6 p.m., and Thursday’s coverage will feature the top two teams in FCIAC boys basketball as the Warde Mustangs take on the Wilton Warriors in Wilton at 7 p.m.

Upcoming HAN Network/FCIAC Schedule

Tues., Jan. 17 – Girls Basketball: Ludlowe at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 18 – Boys Ice Hockey: Greenwich vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 6 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 19 – Boys Basketball: Warde at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 23 – Boys Ice Hockey: Ridgefield vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 6 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 24 – Girls Basketball: Greenwich at Stamford, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 25 – Wrestling: Danbury at Warde, 5 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 31 – Boys Ice Hockey: Westhill/Stamford co-op vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4 p.m.