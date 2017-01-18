Watch New Canaan and Greenwich in boys ice hockey battle tonight at 6

One of this year’s FCIAC boys ice hockey favorites will take on the conference’s defending champion when the New Canaan Rams host the Greenwich Cardinals at the Darien Ice House at 6 p.m., tonight.

The game will be carried live by the HAN Network, with a pregame show beginning at 5:50 p.m. You can watch the action at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

New Canaan has been soaring with a 6-2 record, while Greenwich has struggled with a 3-5 mark this winter. Both teams are coming off losses on Monday, as the Rams fell to Xavier 3-2, in Middletown, and the Cards lost to Northwest Catholic, 9-3, in Simsbury.

Greenwich, which won last year’s FCIAC title, could easily have a better record, as two of their defeats were by a single goal: A 5-4 loss to Xavier and a 4-3 loss to Darien. The Cards are currently 14th in the CIAC Div. I rankings and, at 1-1 in league play, are tied for third during the early part of the official FCIAC schedule.

New Canaan, on the other hand, is a team on the rise. The Rams are ranked No. 3 in the latest GameTime CT state poll, and seven of the Rams’ eight games thus far have been against Div. I opponents and they’ve put together a 5-2 mark in those contests. That includes a 3-2 record against teams ranked in the top 10.

New Canaan handled No. 4 Northwest Catholic, 5-3, last Friday, before falling to No. 3 Xavier on Monday.

The Rams are currently fifth in the CIAC Div. I standings and third in the FCIAC standings.

