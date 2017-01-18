Swimming & Diving – Greenwich 104, Darien 79

Spotting Darien a 13-0 lead as a result of not allowing our divers to compete in the Darien YMCA’s shallow 10-ft diving end, the Greenwich Cardinals still went on to win 104-79. The Blue Wave actually led by five points after eight events. But the Big Red came through with 1-3 finishes in both Freestyle Relays along with a 1-2 in the 100 Backstroke by Matt Li & Tyler Jester and a clean sweep of the 100 Breaststroke by Tommy Lewis, Ryan Lynch & Segundo Rienhardt to take control of the meet.

First Place Results:

200 yd Medley Relay: 1. Greenwich 1:41.98 (Tommy Lewis, Aedan Lewis, Patrick Clisham, Conrad Moss)

200 yd Freestyle: 1. Karl Wadleigh, Darien 1:51.36

200 yd Individual Medley: 1. Chris Zhang, Darien 2:04.04

50 yd Freestyle: 1. Patrick Clisham, Greenwich 22.84

One Meter Diving: 1. Wiley Schmidt, Darien 299.30

100 yd Butterfly: 1. Patrick Clisham, Greenwich 54.16

100 yd Freestyle: 1. Aedan Lewis, Greenwich 51.00

500 yd Freestyle: 1. Spencer Erikson, Darien 5:02.36

200 yd Freestyle Relay: 1. Greenwich 1:33.26 (Conrad Moss, Patrick King, Brian O’Leary, Patrick Clisham)

100 yd Backstroke: 1. Matt Li, Greenwich 59.10

100 yd Breaststroke: 1. Tommy Lewis, Greenwich 1:04.24

400 yd Freestyle Relay: 1. Greenwich 3:28.02 (Andres Ruh, Patrick King, Stephan Todorovic, Aedan Lewis)