Battle of unbeatens: Watch Wilton vs. Warde boys basketball on HAN at 7

The last time the Wilton Warriors and Fairfield-Warde Mustangs squared off, the two boys basketball teams teams put up a few points, as Wilton won a wild match-up 92-88 in double overtime of the 2016 FCIAC quarterfinals.

The teams haven’t slowed down with the scoring touch this year, and head into a monumental clash tonight as the last two unbeaten teams in the FCIAC.

The Warriors (8-0 overall, 5-0 FCIAC) will host the Mustangs (9-0, 5-0) at 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Nick Zeoli Field House and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network. A pregame show will begin at 6:50 p.m.

The game can be viewed at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Wilton had won six consecutive games by 19 or more points before Monday’s 62-61 squeaker against the St. Joe’s Cadets in the Martin Luther King Classic at Webster Bank Arena.

Senior John Williams had a big day in that one, scoring 18 points, including six in the fourth quarter, and earning MVP honors. Wilton features great depth and plenty of weapons, including Williams, brothers Matt, a senior, and Nick, a sophomore, Kronenberg, and senior Drew Connolly.

Warde had won eight of its nine games by double digits, with the lone exception being a 69-65 victory over the Fairfield Prep Jesuits during Prep’s holiday tournament final in December.

They rolled past St. Joseph and Bridgeport Central last week, and avoided looking ahead when they topped a struggling Westhill team, 95-76, on Tuesday.

The Mustangs also featured a pair of brothers in senior Giacomo and junior Antonio Brancato. Senior guard Marcel Parsons is also a threat, along with senior shooting guard J.J. Conway.

On the state scene, Warde is one of four undefeated teams in Class LL, alongside Hillhouse (10-0), Notre Dame-West Haven (9-0), and East Hartford (8-0), while Wilton and Sacred Heart (7-0) are the last two unbeatens in Class L.

