Wilton boys basketball rallies in second half to top Warde and remain undefeated

And then there was one.

With their trademark depth on display on a huge stage, the Wilton Warriors rallied from a 15-point deficit and defeated the Warde Mustangs, 75-65, in front of a packed house Thursday night at the Nick Zeoli Field House.

The win made Wilton the lone unbeaten team in the FCIAC at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Warde lost for the first time this season and is 9-1 overall and 5-1 in league play.

• Click here for the complete scoring from the game

The Warriors trailed 41-31 at halftime but outscored the Mustangs 44-24 in the final two quarters to earn the victory.

“This was a huge win for us,” Wilton senior co-captain Matt Kronenberg told the Wilton Bulletin. “We knew we had to come out in the second half and cut down on our turnovers, talk on defense, and play smarter. Tonight was another example that our hard work and conditioning paid off in a win. ‘The ‘Tribe’ (Wilton’s student section) helps motivate us and get us going and they showed great support tonight.”

Wilton had three players scored in double figures, as Kronenberg netted 16 points, followed by Jack Williams with 15 and Kyle Maatallah with 13.

Warde was led by Giacomo Brancato, who scored a game-high 20 points and now has 997 in his career. Marcel Parsons added 14 points, and Sean Conway had 13.

For more on the big showdown, click the story links below.

• Warriors rally to beat Warde in battle of unbeatens

• Wilton knocks off Warde in boys basketball battle of unbeatens

• Wilton uses big second half to topple Warde and remain unbeaten