FCIAC girls basketball round-up: Trumbull, Ridgefield lead conference playoff race

The Trumbull Golden Eagles have been the toast of FCIAC girls basketball so far this winter. Head coach Steve Tobitsch has his team playing with poise and confidence, and the result has been records of 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the FCIAC.

With Greenwich’s losses to Ridgefield and Greenwich this past week, the Eagles are also the lone remaining unbeaten team in the conference.

Trumbull’s record hasn’t been aided by its schedule, either.

The Eagles have squared off against five of the FCIAC’s top eight teams thus far, and have wiped the slate, beating defending league champion Stamford, Ridgefield, Danbury, Norwalk, and Staples.

At the halfway point, there’s a pretty easy formula to determine who’s in and who’s out for the FCIAC tournament: Only eight teams are above the .500 mark.

Here’s the conference playoff race as it stands on Monday, Jan. 22. Records shown are FCIAC marks only. Eight teams will qualify for the tournament.

1 – Trumbull (9-0)

2 – Ridgefield (8-1)

3 – Danbury (7-2)

4T – Greenwich, Norwalk and Stamford (6-2 each)

7 – Staples (6-3)

8 – Warde (5-3)

Just outside the bubble:

9 – Wilton (4-4)

10T – Darien and Westhill (3-5 each)

Trumbull has its bye on Tuesday, with a game against the Westhill Vikings on Friday. Although Westhill is under .500, the Vikings are still alive in the playoff hunt, just two behind Warde with eight games still to play.

The Eagles does have a huge game coming up next Tuesday, Jan. 31, as they’ll take on the Cardinals in Greenwich.

Second-place Ridgefield’s only loss this year was a 40-35 defeat at home versus Trumbull, but since then, the Tigers have won six straight. That run includes victories over Stamford, Danbury and Greenwich.

Ridgefield will take on Central and Darien this week.

Danbury is in third place at 6-3. The Hatters have gone 1-3 in non-league games, which has knocked them down the Class LL rankings just a bit, but they’ve taken care of business against FCIAC opponents.

The Hatters have a challenging last few weeks, as they still have games remaining against Warde, Stamford, Norwalk and Greenwich.

Greenwich, Norwalk and Stamford are locked up in fourth place with matching 6-2 league records.

Greenwich is coming off a rough week in which it lost to Greenwich and Staples, and it doesn’t get any easier Tuesday as they’ll take on the Black Knights in Stamford in a game which will be carried live on the HAN Network beginning at 7 p.m.

The Cards also host Norwalk on Friday, with games against Trumbull at home, and at Westhill next week.

In Norwalk, the Bears have been somewhat quietly put together impressive records of 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the FCIAC, which has put them in the thick of the playoff races.

Norwalk has a tough schedule coming up, as it faces Staples and Greenwich this week, Danbury next week, and Stamford and Ridgefield later in the season.

Stamford, the defending league and Class LL champion, stumbled a bit in early January, losing back-to-back games against Ridgefield and Trumbull. The Knights have taken care of business in league play since then, and face a big game on Tuesday against Greenwich, as well as games against contenders Staples and Danbury next week.

Staples began the season with six straight victories, and has split it last six games for records 0f 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the FCIAC. The Wreckers scored their biggest win of the year on Thursday when they beat Greenwich, 52-42, and will face Norwalk on Tuesday.

The Warde Mustangs were a preseason contender for the FCIAC title, but suffered a huge blow when starting center Shania Osborne, one of the league’s best players, was knocked out with a knee injury.

The Mustangs were 4-5 overall, but have won three straight to move back above .500 and into the eighth spot in the conference. They play at New Canaan and Danbury this week, with games against Darien, Stamford and Trumbull.

Seven teams have qualified for the state tournaments, all in Class LL: Trumbull, Ridgefield, Staples, Norwalk, Greenwich, Stamford and Danbury. One more win will put Warde in, while St. Joseph and Westhill are two wins away from clinching.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Danbury at Brien McMahon, 5:15

Wilton at Darien, 5:30

Trinity Catholic at Ludlowe, 5:45

Westhill at St. Joseph, 7

Norwalk at Staples, 7

Warde at New Canaan, 7

Bridgeport Central at Ridgefield, 7

Greenwich at Stamford, 7

