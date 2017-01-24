Vote for the HAN Network’s FCIAC Athlete of the Week

Ten top conference athletes are nominees for the HAN Network’s FCIAC Athlete of the Week for the week ending Saturday, Jan. 21.

Last week’s winners were Kara Fahey of the New Canaan girls ice hockey team, and J.J. Pfohl of the Trumbull boys basketball team.

HAN/FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jack Pisani, St Joseph boys ice hockey

Jack Pisani scored three goals, including the game winning tally in overtime, to lift the Cadets past Trinity Catholic 5-4. He had a goal and an assist in St. Joseph’s 7-3 victory over Wilton High.

Tyler Sweeney, New Canaan boys basketball

Sweeney scored a game-high 19 points as the Rams rallied for a 64-57 victory over the Trinity Catholic Crusaders on Tuesday in New Canaan. The senior co-captain scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, and his three-pointer with just under three minutes to go put New Canaan ahead for good.

Jack Williams, Wilton boys basketball

Williams scored double-digit points in a pair of wins last week. He scored 18 in Wilton’s come-from-behind 62-61 win over St. Joseph during last Monday’s Martin Luther King Classic at Webster Bank Arena. The senior then scored 15 points when the Warriors defeated Fairfield Warde, 75-65, on Thursday. The loss was Warde’s first of the season and made Wilton the last unbeaten team in the FCIAC at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Theo Moore, Darien boys basketball

Moore scored 21 points in the Blue Wave’s 48-41 victory over the Danbury Hatters last Tuesday at Darien High School. Darien outscored Danbury 13-0 in the first quarter. The Wave, which defeated Stamford on Friday, has a six-game winning streak and is 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the FCIAC.

Patrick Clisham, Greenwich boys swimming

Clisham won four individual events, including the 50 free and 100 fly, and swam on four first-place relays to lead unbeaten Greenwich to victories over Darien and Wilton. The Cardinals are now 6-0 on the season.

HAN/FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Shea van den Broek, Darien girls ice hockey

Van den Broek had two goals and an assist, and the Blue Wave shut out rival New Canaan, 6-0, last Monday at the Darien Ice House. Both of her goals came in the first period, turning a 1-0 edge into a 3-0 lead after one frame.

Jen Kelly, Greenwich girls ice hockey

Kelly scored twice as the Cardinals knocked off the Fairfield co-op team, 3-2, in overtime Wednesday at the Wonderland of Ice. Kelly scored late in the first period and early in the second for a 2-0 lead. Fairfield rallied, but Greenwich won it in overtime to improve to 6-1-3 this season and remain atop the FCIAC.

Mary Leydon, Stamford/Westhill/Staples girls ice hockey

Leydon, a sophomore goalie and first-year starter, stopped 38 of 39 shots in her team’s 2-1 triumph over Ridgefield, to earn her 2nd career victory and move SWS into a tie for 5th in the FCIAC.

Meghan O’Hara, Ridgefield girls basketball

O’Hara had a double-double when the Tigers won their fifth consecutive game, 63-51, last Tuesday in Greenwich. O’Hara scored a team-best 14 points and added 10 rebounds. The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for Greenwich. O’Hara also scored 12 points in Ridgefield’s 86-29 rout of Brien McMahon on Friday. The Tigers are 10-1 this season.

Caitlyn Hocker, Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon girls ice hockey

Hocker had three goals and two assists in the NWM girls 9-5 win over Trumbull on Monday. The freshman now has 16 points this season, including 10 goals to lead her team.

