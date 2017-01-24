FCIAC
FCIAC basketball schedule, postponements for Tuesday

Posted by FCIAC on January 24, 2017

Boys Basketball

St. Joseph at Westhill, 7

Staples at Norwalk, 7

New Canaan at Warde, 7

Darien at Wilton, 7

Ludlowe at Trinity Catholic, 7

Stamford at Greenwich, 7

Ridgefield at Central, ppd to 7, Wed., Jan. 25

Brien McMahon at Danbury, ppd to 7, Wed., Jan. 25

Girls Basketball

Wilton at Darien, 5:30

Trinity Catholic at Ludlowe, 5:45

Norwalk at Staples, 6

Westhill at St. Joseph, 7

Warde at New Canaan, 7

Greenwich at Stamford, 7

Central at Ridgefield, ppd to 5, Wed., Jan. 25

Danbury at Brien McMahon, ppd to 5:15, Wed., Jan. 25

