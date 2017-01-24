Watch Greenwich vs. Stamford girls basketball tonight on HAN

Two teams in the thick of the conference playoff race will collide on Tuesday evening as the Stamford Black Knights host the Greenwich Cardinals at 7 p.m. The game will be carried live by the HAN Network, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

Greenwich (8-3 overall, 6-2 FCIAC) and Stamford (8-4, 6-2) are in a three-way tie with Norwalk for fourth place in the FCIAC standings with the season at its halfway point.

The Cardinals and Black Knights are both contenders for FCIAC and Class LL titles, and met in last year’s state final, with Stamford winning, 50-45, at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Knights are defending FCIAC and state champs.

Tonight’s game can be viewed at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Cardinals are hoping to rebound from a two-loss week which dropped them from second to fourth in the FCIAC standings. They had an eight-game winning streak snapped by Ridgefield, 63-51, last Tuesday, and then dropped a 52-42 decision to Staples on Friday.

After a 5-0 start to the season, Stamford has gone 3-4 in its last seven games, although it does have a three-game win streak versus FCIAC teams. The Knights defeated Brien McMahon and Darien last week, before falling to Ossining of New York, 83-58, in a road contest on Saturday.

Stamford features several strong veteran players, including team leading scorer Alexa Kellner, a junior, and 6-foot-2 center Marthe Guirand and guard Camille Martinez, senior co-captains.

Junior point guard Brooke Kelly has done a fine job filling the big shoes of Tiana England, now at St. John’s, and 6-foot-1 junior center Andrea O’Conner is a good presence in the paint.

Greenwich has plenty of team leaders, with forwards Shaye Galletta and Amanda Yu, point guard Jayla Faison, and center Emily Anderson, all seniors, filling the role of captains.

The Cards get scoring from a lot of places, including junior guard Kim Kockenmeister, along with Galleta, Anderson and Faison, all of whom are capable of putting up double-digit numbers.

Greenwich is in the midst of a stretch of games against FCIAC and state contenders, as they faced Ridgefield and Staples last week, and Norwalk, the third team in the three-way tie for fourth place, awaits on Friday. After that is a home date with league-leading Trumbull on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Upcoming HAN Network/FCIAC Schedule

Wed., Jan. 25 – Wrestling: Danbury at Warde, 5 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 31 – Boys Ice Hockey: Westhill/Stamford co-op vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 2 – FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships at Hillhouse, New Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 – Boys Basketball – Warde at Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.