Watch Warde and Danbury wrestling on HAN Network tonight at 5

The Danbury Hatters will clash with the Warde Mustangs in a wrestling match which will feature four returning FCIAC individual champions and you can catch all the action live on the HAN network beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday.

The match can be viewed at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Danbury has won 29 of the last 30 FCIAC championships, including six straight since 2011. The only team to interrupt that dynasty has been Warde, which captured the crown in 2010.

This year, the Hatters are in their usual spot at the top of the state polls, as they are No. 1 in the Norwich Bulletin’s rankings, as voted on by state wrestling coaches. Warde and Trumbull are tied in the sixth spot in that poll.

Danbury is 8-1 overall, but remains unbeaten against Connecticut schools, losing only to Vermont powerhouse Mt. Anthony, 31-23, last week.

Warde is 9-1 overall and is also perfect against in-state opponents, falling only to John Jay on New York on Jan. 11.

Warde features senior Timmy Kane at 138, and Kane is a defending FCIAC champ, having won last winter at 132 pounds.

Danbury, which nine wrestlers in the 14 weight class finals last year, and won six individual titles. Conference champs who are back in the lineup this winter include senior Andrew Marquis (195 pounds), and juniors Jakob Camacho (126), and Solomon James (220).

Upcoming HAN Network/FCIAC Schedule

Wed., Jan. 25 – Wrestling: Danbury at Warde, 5 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 31 – Boys Ice Hockey: Westhill/Stamford co-op vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 2 – FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships at Hillhouse, New Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 – Boys Basketball – Warde at Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.