Ridgefield, New Canaan lead FCIAC boys ice hockey teams in latest state polls

The Ridgefield Tigers and New Canaan Rams are both featured at the top of several Connecticut boys ice hockey rankings as they hit the midway point of the FCIAC season.

Ridgefield (9-1) is ranked No. 1 in the latest GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 poll, followed by No. 2 Xavier (9-3) and No. 3 New Canaan (8-3).

Xavier is the top team in the rankings for both Hockey Night in Boston and the Hartford Courant. Ridgefield is No. 2, and New Canaan No. 3 in both those polls.

The only other FCIAC team to appear on any of the rankings is the Darien Blue Wave (4-6), which is No. 9 according to HNIB.

Ridgefield and New Canaan have lost to Xavier, both 3-2, with the Tigers’ defeat coming in overtime. In a head-to-head clash between the two FCIAC schools, the Tigers topped the Rams, 4-2, at the Winter Garden Ice Arena.

Ridgefield and New Canaan had their second meeting of the season postponed due to Monday’s Nor’easter, and will now play on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Darien Ice House. That game will be the official FCIAC contest and could determine the top seed for the league playoffs.

In the past couple of games, Ridgefield defeated Fairfield 3-0, and West Haven 3-2, while New Canaan defeated Greenwich 7-4, and Fairfield 9-2.

Xavier has three losses. The Falcons fell to Suffield/Granby/Windsor Locks (SGWL) 4-3 in overtime, Fairfield Prep 2-1, and Lasalle Academy from Rhode Island, 8-0.

Following those three in the GameTimeCT poll are No. 4 Northwest Catholic (10-1-1), No. 5 Notre Dame-West Haven (6-5), No. 6 Fairfield Prep (6-3), No. 7 Hamden (5-4), No. 8 SGWL (9-2), No. 9 East Haven (9-0), and No. 10 West Haven (7-3).

The HNIB Div. I rankings are as follows:

1 – Xavier

2 – Ridgefield

3 – New Canaan

4 – Northwest Catholic

5 – Notre Dame-West Haven

6 – Hamden

7 – Fairfield Prep

8 – Notre Dame-Fairfield

9 – Darien

10 – West Haven

The HNIB Div. II poll has Westhill/Stamford (6-4) at No. 6, while the Div. III poll has Norwalk/McMahon (5-6-1) at No. 10.

Here’s the upcoming FCIAC boys ice hockey schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 28

St. Joseph vs. Westhill/Stamford at Terry Conners Rink, 2 p.m.

Wilton vs. Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame-West Haven vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, 5 p.m.

Trinity Catholic vs. Fairfield at Wonderland of Ice, 7:30 p.m.

New Canaan vs. Staples/Weston/Shelton at Milford Ice Pavilion, 8 p.m.