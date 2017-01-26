FCIAC Coaching Vacancies

Spring Sports
Danbury High School
Boys Volleyball – Junior Varsity Coach
Contact Athletic Director Chip Salvestrini at salvec@danbury.k12.ct.us for more information
Ridgefield High School
Girls Golf – Varsity Head Coach
Girls Lacrosse – Varsity Assistant Coach and Freshmen Coach
Softball – Assistant Coach
Outdoor Track – Assistant Coach (throwing experience preferred)
Contact Athletic Director Dane Street at dstreet@ridgefield.org for more information
Fall Sports
Norwalk High School
Field Hockey – Junior Varsity and Freshmen
Contact Athletic Director Doug Marchetti at marcehetti@norwalkps.org for more information