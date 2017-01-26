FCIAC Coaching Vacancies

Spring Sports

Danbury High School

Boys Volleyball – Junior Varsity Coach

Contact Athletic Director Chip Salvestrini at salvec@danbury.k12.ct.us for more information

Ridgefield High School

Girls Golf – Varsity Head Coach

Girls Lacrosse – Varsity Assistant Coach and Freshmen Coach

Softball – Assistant Coach

Outdoor Track – Assistant Coach (throwing experience preferred)

Contact Athletic Director Dane Street at dstreet@ridgefield.org for more information

Fall Sports

Norwalk High School

Field Hockey – Junior Varsity and Freshmen

Contact Athletic Director Doug Marchetti at marcehetti@norwalkps.org for more information