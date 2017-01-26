FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

FCIAC Coaching Vacancies

Posted by FCIAC on January 26, 2017 in FCIAC, Field Hockey News, Golf News, Lacrosse News, News, Softball News, Track & Field News, Volleyball News ·

Spring Sports

Danbury High School

Boys Volleyball – Junior Varsity Coach

Contact Athletic Director Chip Salvestrini at salvec@danbury.k12.ct.us for more information

Ridgefield High School

Girls Golf – Varsity Head Coach

Girls Lacrosse – Varsity Assistant Coach and Freshmen Coach

Softball – Assistant Coach

Outdoor Track – Assistant Coach (throwing experience preferred)

Contact Athletic Director Dane Street at dstreet@ridgefield.org for more information

Fall Sports

Norwalk High School

Field Hockey – Junior Varsity and Freshmen

Contact Athletic Director Doug Marchetti at marcehetti@norwalkps.org for more information

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield, New Canaan lead FCIAC boys ice hockey teams in latest state polls
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress